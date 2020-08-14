9/11 Tribute in Light canceled due to COVID-19

Tribute in Light is a public art installation in which twin beams of light are broadcasted into the sky.
0:21 | 08/14/20

Transcript for 9/11 Tribute in Light canceled due to COVID-19
Well that pandemic tonight leading to the postponing of a profound tradition to remember none eleventh and on eleven memorial museum announcing tonight there will be no tribute in light. And ground zero this year. The museum says the health risks for crews setting up the tribute or just to greet. It's hoping to resume a tradition next year for the twentieth anniversary of the terror attacks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

