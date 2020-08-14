Transcript for 9/11 Tribute in Light canceled due to COVID-19

Well that pandemic tonight leading to the postponing of a profound tradition to remember none eleventh and on eleven memorial museum announcing tonight there will be no tribute in light. And ground zero this year. The museum says the health risks for crews setting up the tribute or just to greet. It's hoping to resume a tradition next year for the twentieth anniversary of the terror attacks.

