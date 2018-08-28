9th child dies from devastating fire that tore through Chicago home

More
No working smoke detectors were in the home.
1:15 | 08/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 9th child dies from devastating fire that tore through Chicago home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57446650,"title":"9th child dies from devastating fire that tore through Chicago home","duration":"1:15","description":"No working smoke detectors were in the home.","url":"/US/video/9th-child-dies-devastating-fire-tore-chicago-home-57446650","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.