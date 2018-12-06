Transcript for ABC News' Eva Pilgrim reflects on how the North Korea summit affects her family

I want to bring in our ABC news correspondent you the pilgrim who has a very personal relationship to this story. Even thanks for being here you've been watching all of this unfold overnight. With. Kind of a heavy heart and emotional perspective on this and the sense that you were born in South Korea. And splitting of the Korean Peninsula something that really impacted your -- wait deeply. I think my story's not unique to my handling I think a lot of families you see that in north and South Korea anytime they have those reunification. Potential meetings or anything to do with what they're all all eyes are on that everybody wants to be a part of it. My grandmother and her. Little brother escaped south and South Korea when the war broke out she's from a town on the far. Eastern northeastern part of North Korea almost in the China on the beach she has I was tired and that it is not an art yes and so. You know one of her big wish is was always to go home and always to know what happened to her faintly so much of her feeling was left behind. And she just didn't know what happened to them every time there was a chance to get information she would go wait in line. I remember her talking when I was little girl. Sort of look sassy. About these cans that you could put it notes and money into and that south between government actually told people don't do this but. Many of them still did because they were so desperate for any information. Any sign that their family was okay and may continue that would potentially get to their family's even if the money didn't get there are things can get note. And that they were cared for and that they were sending their loved they were desperate to have that get it to them. So watching the simple lets us another this morning and she wants to all night long as well something none of us I think ever really expect what happened what was what was her react. Chip hit me again from from from those of us here is we see that the pageantry and the choreography these two leaders coming together but from your mom's perspective to see this what did it mean to our. I think she has a lot of optimism but. Still very skeptical. Until there's actual action. Something tangible that they can see. I think she's she's gonna be hesitant to believe that he things really going to change in this has been the status quo for so long. Growing up in and going to South Koreans and living back and forth between here and there. Every Sunday in church that was something you can count on they would always pray for the reunification of the Angela. It was a very normal part of your life it. Constantly reminded that they are at war and so this idea that in her lifetime this is all she's ever known that something will be different. She's she's cautious to believe it'll actually happened. See your family fled North Korea I during the Korean War so you. We're saying that you may still have distant relatives who are in North Korea and you have no idea what their status is that we you know there are still alive what they're up to. No no idea I remember my grandmother talking about going to see a list there was a list of a family members that you can find out. Of where they were how they were doing and she went to look for and there's a long line to feed its list. And she couldn't. Find out family members on that list and does that mean that there are alive or not we don't know we that we don't know how accurate that list is. We know where her family was me no that they. They had some means so would that make them a target she she doesn't know and so that those questions as unanswered questions. I'm really at the end of her life for things that she. Could nots not thinking about it and it was all she wanted with to go home to see her family to know what happened. And and for your mother you said that she's very skeptical. About about all of this and what could mean for the future but as they're still part of her that that bet has a strong hope that maybe this could open to wars and could provide some answers about your family absolutely the idea that. A mother could go and see her mom's hometown simply she's never witnessed she's never seen that for herself my mother was born in Seoul. You know our whole family now her. My grandmother's brother and it we have three cousins on that side issues that. Uncle had three children. So are appealing as much smaller because of the simple fact that they were the only two that escaped. So the idea that you could go and potentially find your family scene where she grew up. Again it was very. Descriptive. About her memories of home and so. And mom has this idea that maybe she could potentially find their exceed see the water that my grandmother once you still see as a child Tina. Those types of things would be a huge deal. She's not quite ready to think it's possible if your grandmother could see all of this what do you think schubert's that I'll laugh I mean she. It was all she wanted. And this would have. Meant a lot oh absolutely I mean you're out of place now where it's been so much time. Since these two places were split apart. The number of people who still remember what it's like to live in North Korea prior to all this. This plant they're dying wish they are getting old. There's not so much time left for them to actually go back and and live an experience this. And so her for so many people still and their children. And that's a huge deal. I want to ask you I know that this is might be a difficult question your journalist you fall these stories and often try to separate yourself from them emotionally but. This must've been an incredible evening and and mourning for you know. Having that emotional aspect talking to your mother and what she's feeling. But that also watching all of this from a news in a jerk journalistic standpoint what's going through your mind right now. A million things I mother was very excitable this morning that just because I don't think she. Really truly believe the state would ever come out and we don't know what it means yet so I think. You know you sort of look at it all and your hopeful and I think that's what we hear from her family and friends in South Koreans are hopeful. You know after the Olympics seeing the two countries together for the first time that created this huge reaction of hope. And so this now a political step forward. Whatever it may mean gives them hope that there could be something more. My mom was still very out of that she's she's not sure about the. Absolutely rule might look as many others are skeptical as well waiting to see how everything plans. Plays out the doubles in the details that's for sure Eva thank you so much for sharing your personal story with us we appreciate it works.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.