An ABC news investigation with our own stations is shedding light on racial disparities in police departments across the country. It down in many cities police departments are often overwhelmingly white compared to the communities they're policing. And the diversity in police departments may play a role in arrest trends. An ABC investigation found that in 2019 in metro areas where just 10% a police officers are people of color. Black people were five times more likely to be arrested as white people. But in metro areas where at least half police officers were people of color. Black people were only twice as likely to be arrested as their white counterparts are Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has more. And on this April night in North Las Vegas or Andrea Hollingsworth a black woman whose death. Displays are utter fear of police and as an officer approaches are on a Wednesday evening last month. She's nervous agitation and begins recording the encounter one FaceBook who. Her eleven year old twins are watching from the backseat. Police responding to a call about possible harassment need a few seconds the encounter starts to unravel. The officer pulls her out of the car. And one of the month. Hollingsworth unable to read the officers' lives is confused and moments later a scuffle ensues and ends up with a Hollingsworth and on the ground. And handcuffed and her children screaming I'm. She later tells a local fox station. My kids are free because of all. The incidents have been happening recently and you know their res black and this community so when they see a police officer they're also on high alert. Police issued a statement saying they take community complaints seriously and that in this case and officer responded to a call about harassment. And only briefly detain Hollingsworth after she did not comply with commands the police noted that Hollingsworth indicated she was death. But police did not explain why they did not seek sign language services. In recent years racially tense police encounters have sparked tension in the Las Vegas region. Las Vegas people of color are the majority of the population. But a police by a majority white law enforcement agencies that trend that is national according to a new ABC news investigation. What people have to recognize. Is that the institution. Police are. Biased against the blue collar and a legal and was designed to lead. OK yeah. That way 400 years according to an ABC news Washington Post poll. Only 10% of black people think the police treat black and white people equally and Africans say one of the reasons some African Americans are mistrustful of police. Still from the fact that in Middletown he's the police forces don't reflect the diversity is seen in the communities they serve. Prior look at what a police officer has some bad experiences with whom. I was harass remarkable occasion much and we were harassing couple occasions. And ABC news investigation would owned stations found striking racial disparities in most metro areas around the country. Between the racial make a police officers were often overwhelmingly white. The demographics of the communities they're supposed to serve and protect. In 99 of the nation's 100 largest metropolitan areas and share and officers at all right. Is larger than this year residents who weren't that's according to our investigations tell analysis of census data and in six of those American cities in the surrounding metropolitan areas including Pittsburgh Knoxville against cocaine. Nine out of every ten police officers are White House recruitment of minorities has become more minority police departments in recent years the leading organization of black law enforcement officers claims. The efforts are falling shortened in some cases apart misdirected. The reason we could get a recent weeks. Miss. Both auto Lola will and a well as national. Got the same result. What we've found is that they are not. Making any kind of scene draw connections. We. NAACP. Erie me. And I can get any literature. The issue diversity comes amid calls for police reform and new departments are under intense pressure like never before. Facing a spate of explosive issues. It feels like this is one of the most challenging times. The Thatcher hello I don't think there's any question. That this past year has challenged police in ways that they never have. You know from the cauldron nineteen. The George Floyd tragedy. To the demonstrations. That occurred and then all of this time violent crime has been spiking. In ways we haven't seen in ten and twenty years while across the country. And women in Minneapolis region -- George lord was murdered by a white police officer William route 88% of law enforcement officers -- white which minorities holding less than 12% the police jobs and even though people of color who are 26%. Of the population in Portland Oregon disparities are even more striking to people of color representing 28% of the population when law enforcement 93%. White for example that Latinos are 12% and other regions population. Of only 2% of the police force rosters were really in San Jose who 36% of the community is Asian American really only 10% of the police force Arnold subsidies have department rosters and more accurately reflect local racial demographics among them new orleans' Jackson Mississippi in San Diego and Baltimore in Honolulu and San Antonio Ryan Tillman a courtroom with Chino, California police department says this on the careers of police are concerned and cardinal rule because he believes that diversity can ease racial tensions and and. Also helps kind of DS glee situations without even when he and Ralph doesn't always work no. Pled in my experience I've seen that when you can relate to the privilege of serving in helps her job tremendously. 