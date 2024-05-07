ABC News journalists chronicle year of reporting on Uvalde shooting in new book

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with ABC News contributor María Elena Salinas and ABC News John Quiñones on book "One Year in Uvalde: A Story of Hope and Resilience" and time with the mourning community.

May 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live