Transcript for ABC News’ Linsey Davis on Bill Cosby’s release

So normally sitting in this chair. Is Lindsey Davis. But I'm filling in for her tonight however we asked her to please join us. After doing whirled news tonight because she has been covering this story from the very beginning and no doubt. Every year the one that put the email out you found out we ate we were hustling once we got your email because I think we were in shock we didn't think this could. Happened I have to think you're I don't think that I was shocked imagine today I didn't know that it was gonna happen. Today. But I think it just to echo and I can't really say better than Shana but that sometimes there. The law the legal law on the more along don't really coincide is that. The idea that I was not shocked it's not because of the facts right but it's because the letter of the law and I was there in the courtroom during a pretrial hearing when. The first during the first trial when Brian it model who was a defense attorney for cousin during that trial put Bruce castor on the stand. And while there was no evidence of there was a written agreement he said look I promise this man you guys legally cannot prosecute him. And in so based on that that was very compelling. Again we all know the two trials later he ended up being convicted. But when I watched last year than in I think it was the fall when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court had their virtual hearing. They weren't questioning you could tell by the line of questioning the slant that they were taking when they work really pushing the prosecution on why they move forward why they made certain moves wine that was legally. Admissible why that was allowed and permissible. And and you could tell based on that. Daryn who they may not be buying this and at that point I had a conversation with several calling singing. I think that jeez you know walked for wow see you actually thought this moment could come I did. I did not again not about whether it's right or wrong right but the technicality. Exactly a deal had been mate. Right so you have talked to sell many of the accusers. On phone up to the last minute how are they re acting at what kind of message to they think this is sending and we heard from Victoria. But what what what are you getting tonight ME spent years talking to these women shoring united talk to Beverly Johnson tonight and you know her main concern is that. This is gonna potentially. Women. Other women other victims in general of sexual assault and harassment rape. From coming forward that somehow they'll feel discredited somehow they'll feel that because of this outcome. You know what goodwill and do it won't matter and and so in particular that was Beverly Johnson's. Main concern and you know I have to say that again I was out there on the steps outside of the Montgomery County courthouse when the women were crying at the end of the hung jury tears of sadness. Then and in the flip side you know tears of joy. When he was convicted and we've heard from so many already today about there just. Disappointment in how they are just really blind sided by this possibility but when you speak of more than sixty women have come forward yet this was the first case to actually. Go somewhere and put him behind bars immunized I can't in the only case that ever a time was within the statute of limitations. So of course. You've got Bill Cosby on the phone today. Our use of high did you got him on the phone and that he talked you because he wouldn't talk. To the cameras he wouldn't talk to any of the reporters out there in front it is his house but he trusted do we picked up the phone in and you had a conversation. Sure you know I think that he feels vindicated and was glad to express you know he just use the word happy. Now he feels very happy. And tonight but he also was. Expressing kind of disappointment with the coverage and I think that we played a little bit of the clip from the conversation recent nobody had the sense to say wait 12 this doesn't match up. With the truth then and so he did. Air some of his grievances with with journalists and and that the court of public opinion. As well but but the bottom line is he's happy and and he's content back at that. Home in Elkins park is as natural residences in Massachusetts which is where Camille Cosby is tonight and and so we'll see how long he stays that Elkins park home incidentally that's. The home where in 2004 under constant and at Houston and and said that that sexual assault took place I know we're gonna hear a lot more from the accusers and I'll be interesting to see. But Bill Cosby does next. Lindsay thank nothing we've heard the end of him Ike I agree with that thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.