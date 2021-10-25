ABC NEWS LIVE: Over 300,000 students in Chicago won’t attend classes Wednesday

Plus, a state of emergency in Kazakhstan as fuel prices double and protesters storm government buildings, and no celebrities or guests will be allowed at the Golden Globes.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live