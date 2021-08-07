ABC News Live: At least 60 dead in Surfside as rescue effort shifts to recovery

More
Plus, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones speaks out about her battle over tenure and her decision to take a job at Howard University.
19:24 | 07/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live: At least 60 dead in Surfside as rescue effort shifts to recovery

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"19:24","description":"Plus, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones speaks out about her battle over tenure and her decision to take a job at Howard University. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78734785","title":"ABC News Live: At least 60 dead in Surfside as rescue effort shifts to recovery","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-60-dead-surfside-rescue-effort-78734785"}