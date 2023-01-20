ABC News Live: Alec Baldwin's team responds to 'Rust' shooting charges

Plus, President Biden is set to address the annual conference of mayors' winter meeting and Florida Gov. Ron Desantis is rejecting an AP African American history course from curriculums.

January 20, 2023

