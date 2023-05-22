ABC News Live: Biden expresses optimism as debt ceiling showdown intensifies

Plus, the suspect in the Idaho University murders is in court as prosecutors pour over evidence, and meet Michael Block, a golf instructor scoring a hole-in-one at the PGA championship.

May 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live