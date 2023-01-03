ABC News Live: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest during game

NFL player Damar Hamlin is still in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field Monday night. ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton breaks down the incident.

January 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live