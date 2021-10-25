ABC NEWS LIVE: Closing arguments to begin in Rittenhouse trial

Plus, Ahmaud Arbery murder trial enters Day 7 and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon is set to surrender himself for refusing to cooperate in Jan. 6 investigation.

