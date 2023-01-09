ABC News Live: Congress gets back to work after McCarthy elected speaker

Plus, thousands of supporters of Brazil’s former president storm the capital, and President Joe Biden is in Mexico City for a summit of North American leaders to address the crisis at the border.

January 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live