ABC NEWS LIVE: Elizabeth Holmes convicted on 4 counts of fraud and conspiracy

Plus, there are more than 1M new COVID cases in the U.S. in the last 24 hours, and there are warnings of new security threats ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection anniversary.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live