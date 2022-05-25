ABC News Live: Graphic new video of Capitol riot shown in Jan. 6 hearing

Plus, the anti-abortion rights movement in the U.S. appears to be on the cusp of a major victory, despite public opinion, and taking a closer look at faith and identity during Pride Month.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live