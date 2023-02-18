ABC News Live Prime: Friday February 17, 2023

Woman escapes accused kidnapper after nearly a year in captivity; five former Memphis police officers plead not guilty in murder of Tyre Nichols; Milo Ventimiglia talks about his new TV role.

February 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live