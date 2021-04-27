ABC News Live Prime: Friday, January 21, 2022

By the Numbers: How abortion has changed in half century since Roe v. Wade; Toddlers can build tolerance to peanuts: Study; Looking at the legacies of singer Meat Loaf and comedian Louie Anderson

