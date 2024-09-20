ABC News Live Prime: Friday, September 20, 2024

Trump stands by candidate accused of racist posts; Israel kills Hezbollah commander suspected in U.S. embassy bombing; Ashan Singh talks to John Leguizamo about new PBS series on Latino history.

September 20, 2024

