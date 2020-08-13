ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 12, 2020

More
Belarusians take to the streets after presidential elections; Black Lives Matter organizer facing potential charges stemming from July protest; By the Numbers: Record number can vote by mail in 2020
50:56 | 08/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 12, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"50:56","description":"Belarusians take to the streets after presidential elections; Black Lives Matter organizer facing potential charges stemming from July protest; By the Numbers: Record number can vote by mail in 2020","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72341119","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 12, 2020","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-monday-august-12-2020-72341119"}