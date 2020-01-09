Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 31, 2020
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"55:11","description":"Chadwick Boseman’s battle with colon cancer; Huge protests flood Belarus’ capital again, defying crackdown; George Mason University reckons with race","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72739052","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 31, 2020","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-monday-august-31-2020-72739052"}