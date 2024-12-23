ABC News Live Prime: Monday, December 23, 2024

Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized with fever; accused healthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty; ABC News' Stephanie Ramos speaks to president of the Tibetan government in exile.

December 23, 2024

