ABC News Live Prime: Monday, October 28, 2024

All-out sprint to Election Day with eight days to go; A look at the stakes of the race in Texas, where immigration looms large & Race to November with NJ Senate candidate Curtis Bashaw.

October 28, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live