ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, December 8, 2022

WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian prison in swap for Russian arms dealer; House passes bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriage; complexities of music royalties and payment.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live