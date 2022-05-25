ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Fallout after Supreme Court strikes down New York state gun law; California senator reacts to gun ruling; Jan. 6 committee examines Trump's pressure campaign on DOJ.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live