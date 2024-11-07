ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Massive wildfire forces thousands to evacuate and destroys dozens of homes; Trump makes history with chief of staff pick & challenges abroad for President-elect Trump.

November 7, 2024

