ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Vice President Harris and former President Trump campaigning in key state of Nevada; Protecting your vote: Monitoring your polls & Race to November: Rep. Andy Kim on his Senate run.

October 31, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live