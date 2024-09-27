ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, September 26, 2024

ABC News Live has coverage across Florida as Category 4 Hurricane Helene makes landfall near Perry, in the Big Bend area; the state faces rain, strong wind and severe flooding.

September 27, 2024

