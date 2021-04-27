ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Pfizer requests emergency authorization for COVID vaccines for young children; The Olympics face scrutiny by human rights activists; Prime Video doc-series celebrates ‘Phat Tuesdays’

