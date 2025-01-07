ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

A wildfire emergency sweeps Southern California; Meta makes major changes to Facebook's fact-checking policies; former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the Capitol.

January 7, 2025

