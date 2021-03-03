-
Now Playing: International demand for Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine soars
-
Now Playing: Families regain power in Texas, food and water shortages continue
-
Now Playing: Ballot Watch: States target voting rights
-
Now Playing: Biden announces new vaccination timeline, major partnership
-
Now Playing: 'In Plain Sight' analyzes Lady Bird Johnson’s role in White House
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 2, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Why opposing popular bills won’t lead to electoral losses
-
Now Playing: White House adviser: COVID relief bill 'will meet the needs of the pandemic'
-
Now Playing: 6 Dr. Seuss books pulled from publishing
-
Now Playing: Military convoy in fatal crash near Camp Pendleton
-
Now Playing: Close call for sheriff’s deputy in Ohio
-
Now Playing: 3rd woman comes forward with allegations against Cuomo
-
Now Playing: Biden visits Texas following cold weather disaster
-
Now Playing: FBI's Christopher Wray testifies on Capitol Riots
-
Now Playing: Car crash involving semi-truck and SUV in California kills 13
-
Now Playing: New York state senator on Cuomo controversy
-
Now Playing: Groundbreaking series 'Soul of a Nation' premieres tonight
-
Now Playing: Battle over immigration
-
Now Playing: US Border Patrol tightens security after influx of migrant crossings