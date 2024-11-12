ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, November 12th, 2024

Trump names Elon Musk to head new department, Wildfires spread in NJ and NY & Senate drama as GOP debates who new leader will be.

November 12, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live