ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

More than 300,000 votes cast in Georgia's record-breaking first day of voting; Senate candidates in key battleground state Pennsylvania face off in debate; Natti Natasha on evolving into a new sound.

October 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live