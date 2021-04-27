ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

A 9-year-old was shot in road rage incident, more states are dropping mask mandates as COVID-19 cases plummet and Black and Latino Americans are embracing the cryptocurrency craze.

