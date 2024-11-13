ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump met with President Joe Biden at the White House as he nominates more members of his cabinet, Elon Musk’s rise to power and rapper turned politician on newest project.

November 13, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live