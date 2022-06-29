ABC News Live: Raphael Warnock secures final Senate seat for Democrats

Plus, the Trump Organization has been found guilty of 17 counts of criminal tax fraud by a New York jury, and thousands are still without power in North Carolina after an attack on two substations.

