ABC News Live: Republicans close to winning control of the House

Plus, Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs beat election denier Kari Lake in the gubernatorial race, and former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his bid for the 2024 presidency.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live