ABC News Live: Senate prepares to take up abortion rights

Plus, the latest jobs report shows U.S. employers added 428,000 jobs in April, and the 23-year-old accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on stage has been charged with four misdemeanors.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live