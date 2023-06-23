ABC News Live: Severe weather brings tornadoes, hail and flooding to multiple states

Plus, a debris field has been found in the hunt for the missing Titanic tourist submersible, and four boats of refugees trying to reach Spanish islands have sunk in the past 24 hours.

June 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live