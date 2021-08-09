Transcript for ABC News Live: Trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to begin

Hi everyone I'm that Maceda thanks for streaming with us at least one person is dead and more than 700000. People are without power. After a seven point oh magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico. The quake centered about ten miles outside of the focal look buildings swayed as far as 200 miles away in Mexico City. Walls and power poles collapsed into streets and on to cars. As people ran into the streets for safety Mexico's national civil defense says it is conducting reviews in ten states but so far it. No further reports of serious injuries. This section of Robert. The twelve ton statue is one of the largest remaining confederate monument to the country. It became a flashpoint last summer when governor routes north and ordered its removal of a racial justice protests. Crews will remove plaques from the pedestal tomorrow and replace its time capsule inside. And hospitals across the country are being pushed to the limit as the US records more children with co bid than ever before. More than 252000. Pediatric Covert cases were reported last week to highest weekly total yet. On average about 365. Children are being admitted to the hospital for the virus every day now more states are calling on military personnel for help. Including an Idaho where authorities have officially declared a crisis RK the hearts on his bare with more. This morning is millions of children start the school year the US setting an alarming new record. More than 252000. Children diagnosed with covic last week the highest number of pediatric cases since the pandemic began. We're calling this the fourth wave. But it is certainly been by far the most and packed full search really hitting children and adolescents in Texas where the number of children hospitalized with Kobe hit an all time high over the weekend. Eleven year old Levi core two G tested positive a few days after going back to school. Instant four days in a hospital bed just shell horrible. Old he's now recovering after fighting for his life. I was at a take it seriously NC protect yourselves. From what is what came nearly really dangerous and awful disease off. Hospitals across the country are now calling for help. And the Department of Defense is answering sending military medics to support Alabama Arkansas and Idaho this. In sell war against hope that it is not over. We are very much in the middle of the battle Idaho's governor calls it an unprecedented point the State's history. The Health Department now activating crisis standards of care for at least ten hospitals warning residents they could face long wait times. We may get short time certain supplies. Oxygen ventilator equipment or what have you. Detonated require us to make some tough decisions about who gets what win. Doctors say this time around the surge feels and looks different we don't have to have these patients at RS to use. Every single patient that it's seen in the intensive care unit. There's been an unvaccinated. And are also younger. That was the case for 31 year old ticked talker Alexandra blank in Villar in Florida she wanted to do more research before getting the vaccine. Don't have a lot of energy for talking. Phone chat and make this quick break but she was too late. Blanket Billy losing her battle there virus just days later in this final video posted on her tick tock influence are encouraging her followers to get the shot. It's always. Cook because hopefully. If you get a foreign. War I live in the hospital flag leaf. Diane in Idaho they have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the entire country and as you heard one doctor your say. There in the middle of this war against Kobe and they believed it could've been preventable at this point if more people here. Had gotten vaccinated but he zoom out the bigger picture there is some good news nationwide about 75%. Of adults have received at least one dose. The vaccine. Diane and I Kinney hard tongue in Boise Idaho thanks Caylee. An earlier today Good Morning America George Stephanopoulos spoke to the dean of the brown university school of public health doctors she Asia. About the new variant and the surge in pediatric cases of -- nineteen let's listen. Production Charlotte sort through some of this right now we're hearing talk of this fourth wave we're really dealing with two very different Americas right now. Listen to the America where people are vaccinated the America people are. Good morning George thanks for having me here that's exactly right for people are vaccinated. They may get the infection they may get a breakthrough but it's going to be mild and aren't enough from the hospital. But for people who are not vaccinated this is a theory very dangerous moment. People are ending up and hostels in unprecedented numbers and kids were not vaccinated are getting infected largely from the adults in their lives. So we have a lot of work to do to protect kids as well and what do you make of this new invariably been hearing talk about. If they don't blow their anymore Branson was wrong this is a global pandemic and the effects on the virus rages around the world organ senior veterans mute comes from Columbia with the blue land from Peru where you can see things like this. I'm not worried right now about the new variant I don't see it displacing delta because doctors so contagious I don't think music and undertaking a major role in the US. But we got to watch the data and see where it costs so what do we do about this surge among children right now. Yeah I mean do two things certainly for kids twelve and over they should be getting vaccinated there is no doubt about that that kids will benefit from the vaccine. The question is what to do about kids under twelve and there are two parts of the body but you know as I said earlier keys get infected strongly adults in their lives that's the major source if you don't want to get vaccinated for yourself guitar center for your kids. And second got to push you can easily get kids under twelve boxing and as soon as that data is available I don't want bureaucratic sauce. Lot of confusion about boosters as well who should be getting booster shot when can they expect to be able to get it. Yeah I think what you're more pro forma guidance from the FDA and CDC on this I think this science on this really is becoming clear. How vulnerable people older people trail people people with chronic diseases they should undoubtedly be getting that third shot on the question around young healthy people getting another child I think that part at least in my mind is a bit more open. I'm we'll see where the FDA and CDC land on this as well. My thanks to doctors and George for that interview. Meanwhile Elizabeth Holmes a former billionaire founder if there in us is set to be in court today for opening statements. She was billed as the next Steve Jobs announced she's accused of a multi million dollar fraud. ABC's chief economic correspondent Rebecca Jarvis is in San Jose California with the latest. This morning it's just hours away from opening statements in the criminal trial of disgraced their it was founder Elizabeth Holmes. A jury of seven men and five women will hear the government's case for the very first time the -- which ranges in age from nineteen to approximately 68 includes a recent high school graduate a person who witnessed abuse growing up. And two individuals who identified English as their second language. What would be your ideal juror if you were representing Elizabeth office. Should hopefully see you good or evil or some germs can identify. With her as a victim had. Persuaded him. Buying her story a bit so she was manipulated. And abused by her art her. Only days ago a bombshell. Homes defense revealing she alleged she was the victim of a decade of emotional physical and sexual abuse. At the hands of her former boyfriend of Daryn OC OO sunny bell money. Well one. It it's going to be mean okay. Overnight prosecutors revealing new text exchanges between the pair during the time of the alleged abuse including peace or Elizabeth writes to sunny. Madly in love with you when your strength were breeze in the desert Fermi my water ocean and feel like lucky as person in world because they have you. We're. And our. Holmes once the youngest female self made billionaire known for her distinctive voice first think you're crazy and it's quite. And black turtle necks set out to change health care with her blood testing technology we've made it. Possible. To run. Comprehensive laboratory tests from a tiny sample. But now she stands accused of multi million dollar fry. The Department of Justice alleging homes misled patients doctors and investors. I know that we needs how many mistakes. Tutors to recruit for Zito minding how to show that she had a criminal intense. You see it. And that pretty typical in cases like Ben. Is rare to see defendants in cases like these testify but we know Elizabeth Helms almost certainly whale. Her lawyers have already filed documents with the court indicating as much. And even after all of these years Elizabeth Holmes continues going into this trial to maintain her innocence. Diane there I Rebecca Jarvis thank you at a breakfast following the trial in season two of ABC's pod cast the drop out. Coming up Saturday march 20 years since the 9/11 attacks and so many are still carrying emotional scars from the tragic events of that day. When we come back you're the expert advice on how to cope with feelings of anger and trauma. Stay with us. Welcome back September 11 2001 remains one of the most pivotal points and American history. And for the families of the fallen the anger is still present even decades later ABC's Morgan Norwood has their story. Most of us can remember where we were. But we were doing maybe even while we were wearing when we first heard the news about the attacks on 9/11. Just got a report and that there's been some sort of explosion at. The World Trade Center bid for the families of first responders and for many of the love when two dined. These memories ran deeper than tying police in setting. And in Patricia Smith's case. I don't have any like independent memories of her. They're fleeting Smith was just a young child when she was robbed of the chance to grow well put her mother. NYPD officer more risks more. It was hard its new. Kind of here everyone else's story bit I didn't get that in itself. Despite the memorial. The mementos slipped back but that way it hurts the reality of remembering comes up the cost of resentment it felt very. Doctor Felix tourists at the clinical and forensic scientist who has worked with survivors and theme with a plump ones who died in the tragedy. He seemed the gamut of emotions but for many the most piercing. In every during the motion is the anger can manifest itself in many ways he could be directed. Other family members could be directed at governments or terrorists. Even themselves. And the amount ones who lost. That day for Patricia Smith and her death anger is an absence of justice. I think we both kind of have the same notion that. Justice delayed is justice denied. And now where twenty years later there was no justice. So well be old adage tells us time heals all wounds. Doctor Torres will tell you that it's not entirely accurate. China itself is not Koehler the tributes to the services the annual ceremony certainly holds space for healing for some. Including Monica I can who lost her husband she visits the September 11 memorial museum often and her connection to the museum isn't just about honor. I couldn't cram ha so this is his home Sunday. But for others in actually reopened dose partially close wounds Morgan Norwood ABC news Los Angeles. Morgan thank you and for more on how to cope with the impact of 9/11 and talk to our children. About the events from that day pediatric psychologist and parent coach doctor and Louise Lockhart joins me now doctor Lockhart. Thank you for being here it's been nearly twenty years now since a 9/11 attacks in the trauma of the grease the shock from that day. This folks around the world so before we talk to our kids about 9/11 what questions do we as parents. Need to ask ourselves. Yes thank you need I had an ink that it's important that you know we. Lived through desks we saw what was going on stop happening in a real pain and sound I think we have to find out what we're feeling in ourselves before each kid how we're feeling about it and when we talk to about it I. Unlike. Has been eighty talking to there. Our teachers and it appears you're seeing it on social media or on line and I was seeing beef or even discussion since about it. What is it jewelry you know just see what they try. Don't think I you should take it from there. And then based on that out of they're talking as you can do about it. Are monitoring their emotional your emotional states as you speak to them. Because this event brings a lot of feelings for us since we lived through so much for your emotional state monitor how your healing has used with many many important. And it Agassi G share and you don't all per share. I'm going to be balanced. As you're talking about it on the English and my new. Questions. But we don't want to burden them with our emotions and we don't want to burn them what she wants information. So how do you strike that right balance between helping your kids understand the reality of what happened that day verses. Protecting their innocence and just letting them be kids how do you decide how much to tell them. Yeah great questions and I think she is written you know a lot of our kids know a lot more than we ever did it they're aged 203040 years ago so we can still innocent innocent I really being aware of what we're sharing. That they're not swiping starting with finding out what they knew was important because they mean a lot more teachers and meet think they do. And once legal from their NC you know what is a lot of things in our history in the world and our nation to shield today. And that aren't really positive that's okay because we can he really can work sure and we can find the good. People will help us get through and I think that's really aren't has artisans and yes. This isn't really terrible events you know what let's talk about good people how accurate and much about how we can. I don't remember we just worse. You're reminding me of that famous mister Rogers episode when he talks about finding their helpers. And that may par lay into my next question which is after traumatic events like 9/11 and even right now just living in a pandemic. How do we sure our children that they're safe in what can feel like unsafe times. Yeah that's a great question I think we eat. We it's important to be honest intimacy you know want it doesn't you'll see and I feel comfortable she does feel happy with. Everything that we're seeing. You know. They have to realize that their adults and the lions their caregivers or did she jurors. We're here she she's safe and that's just his girl's safety and it's also emotional. Grandma grandpa mom she'd sure. And that they know that we RC east room where I'm. I think that's what can really strict about a you know are actually I mean the answer we'll find out. And I actor and Louise lot cart great to talk to we appreciate it thank you. It again. And as America reflects on the twentieth anniversary of 9/11 ABC news and ABC news live we'll have live coverage 9/11 twenty years later. America remembers this Saturday beginning at 8 AM eastern. Coming up former ABC news correspondent in conference spent 9/11 like few others traveling on Air Force One with then President Bush. But we come back what she remembers about watching that day unfolds. With the president. Welcome back as we mark twenty years since the 9/11 attacks former ABC news White House correspondent Ann Compton has a very unique vantage point. She spent that day traveling on Air Force One while covering President Bush as the day unfolded. Recently ABC news live prime anchor Lindsey Davis spoke with Dan about what she remembers and what 9/11 means to her twenty years later. We just got a report it and that there's been some sort of explosion at the World Trade Center. It was just minutes before Good Morning America was supposed to end on September 11 2001. We don't. Ought to would've been deliberate more. The accidental we know so little now. The hours ahead it would become a day no one would ever forget. I just saw another plane coming in from the side our belief at the moment using aircraft crashed. Into my into the courtyard itself into the executed side of the. There is simply. No way. To accurately describe the emotions icicles. Anchor Peter Jennings and ABC news correspondent across the country where there to guide us through the day as the day unfolded one correspondent was there to update us on then president George W. Bush and compliment on the the president all day as on. On the phone he added to what. Skeleton staff are with him in hot down into an underground bomb but where are quite strict help the president is going to chair a National Security Council meeting. Now twenty years later and tells us what she remembers about that day in the skies. I'll blow the nation under attack. And if you can take us back to that day Emma Booker elementary in Sarasota Florida and that morning. Re played those moments when. Someone comes in whispers intent to the presidency here. It was a quiet day last stop street any trip. They engender risk education he'd given the speech in London times so in this innocent insanity. It's Friday I was stunned top. To seek White House chief of staff Andy card coming into the session had pushed for that the president nobody interrupts president even good. In front of and classroom of second graders. What forced me to write down in my reporter's notebook 907 in handy whispers plus a look on President Bush's space. It was a gravity to it backed was stunningly. Andy stepped back and I what is not we have heard here in a plane crash landing a sign of an airplane with my hands. Andy card nodded and put up two fingers. That was confirmation that this wasn't some tragic accident it strikes me that. Looking back twenty years later. We know now. Was his answer. When. Did the magnitude of the moment really hate you. Actually at the school those of us traveling with the president and even the president himself knew so much less than everybody else in the country. We buy a television set watching the first planet watching the second plane solo. I figured interest act when congress extra. We're were rushed out. The school class and just a small travel will. Russian rushed out the door to a school and. At what point did did it really hit you. As far as taking your reporter had often and the implications of this as a as a citizen. I don't think there was ever a moment when the emotional. Sci. The personal. Shearson. There's ever hit should even when we raced off to the airports boarded air force lunch and as soon as we got on Air Force One we learn. Pentagon and been hit so we knew we were going back to Washington. Wasn't scared trust the plane. Was trade for the president's safety. I was all and shop. Heartbroken. People on the ground. All I could channel Peter Jennings and the world washes. President says this was terrorist attacks he was returning to Washington. Anywhere. A similar rooms it is a diversionary tactic no real. Target is present the United States suing that much my job to say. President saying he's on released will be on the airplane we have no idea. And what was that like for you being boarding Air Force One and then you're just flying you don't know where. There was a sense this was. Social a local war. In this case always stick is that smoke billowing through lower Manhattan on that point each we knew who own. There were attacks on the bill it will hurt that the Pentagon was huge flames. The sheer wants and how broad do this goal the enormity of it was. Absolutely lost on us because Air Force One the only information we had as we flew for hours. It was hazy picture on television screens that are embedded in the front bulkhead wall of each count an on Air Force One and the president. This camp and or were. What's furious and frustrated at. People often talked about in the aftermath and continue to the idea of we will not forget. What do you feel that Americans. Ought to. Remember. On this twentieth anniversary. On route. September 11 the country came together in a way we hadn't seen in long time helping each other harsh on there was a sense of trying to protect your neighbors. Tricky and people are trying to preserve what was best about the society that we have and it was under attack. I think. I. Or pre school. I'll what they should know about America. And the impact of September 11. Is that this is a country that needs to pull together. And act as one man united. United States. And to society than all polls principles of democracy. And Sharon Harris and freedom. And that has to be are more and that's what important lesson. Two decades taught me and what I whole days can carry forward. Our thanks and Compton and Lindsey Davis for that interview. As America reflects in the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks ABC news and ABC news libel have live coverage. 9/11 twenty years later America remembers airs this Saturday beginning at 8 AM eastern. And that doesn't that is news cast signed an estate and thanks for joining us and rumor ABC news live as your free all day. With the latest news context and analysis we'll be right back here at 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran for the breakdown. Stacy everybody.

