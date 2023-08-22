ABC News Live: Tropical storm Harold makes landfall in Texas

Plus, Sha’Carri Richardson breaks the 100-meter dash record to become the fastest woman in the world, and a preview of the first GOP presidential debate.

August 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live