Good morning I'm Diana stayed up thanks for streaming with us in today's updated former Minneapolis police officer Derek Shelton is behind bars this morning found guilty on all counts. Carter and George Floyd. We the jury in the above entitled matter as hell ones. Unintentional second degree murder while committing a felony to file and the defendant guilty. Third degree murder perpetrating an eminently dangerous check find the defendant guilty of second degree manslaughter culpable negligence screening and I'm really is more risk. Find the defendant guilty. Seven was let out of the courtroom in handcuffs that all over the country crowds erupted. Into cheers here's the reaction from the very spot the murder happened now name's George Floyd square. Meanwhile the Floyd and we burst into tears and embraced each other after they heard the news hear what the family is saying this morning. And president Biden also reacted to the verdict overnight he called George Boyd Stanley just before addressing the nation. There's not enough. Did you stop you're. Biden said this is the only this is only the beginning and urged congress to pass the sweeping police reform bill named in Floyd's honor. And the CDC is preparing to discuss the Johnson & Johnson vaccines cause addressing the rare blood clots found in some vaccine recipients. It's eighteen year old is one of six women experiencing blood clotting. Here the message from her family for those hesitant about vaccines. But we begin with that verdict seen around the world the jury finding Derek Shelton guilty on all charges in the murder of George Floyd. Show it is now in custody as he awaits sentencing prosecutors say they'll push for a longer sentence and Sheldon was an officer acting in a position of authority. And his crime was witnessed by children ABC's TJ Holmes has the latest on the judgment and the reaction. Derek children is waking up behind bars this morning. The former Minneapolis police officer now convicted murderer and a chilling of George Floyd. We the jury in the above entitled matter as cal one unintentional second degree murder while committing a felony. By and the defendant guilty. Children showed no emotion upon hearing the jury found him guilty of all three counts of second degree murder third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. Injuries Tuesday muscles you all. The jury deliberated a total of ten and a half hours wing witness testimony and the significance of those nine minutes and 29 seconds the children's need was pressed into Floyd's neck. In their deliberations jurors did not ask a single question to the judge or for any clarifications before announcing they made their decision. As the verdict was announced the nation reacted some jump for joy and some kneeled in relief in places like DC and New York the meaning of the verdict sinking and. I would not call today's verdict justice however because justice implies. True restoration. But it is accountability. Which is the first step towards justice. Lloyd's family waited eleven months or just. After reaching a historic 27 million dollar settlement with the city march now finally breathing a sigh of relief. I'm a political fight every day. Because I'm not just Biden for exhaustion immoral I'll I put everybody around as of today. We are able to breed Vickie. If your goal that is. This. The family received a call from president Biden and vice president Harris after the verdict I think she has its. Shoes. And starts changed and how close are here it's. We're sure they're kids aren't yeah. Floyd to death last Memorial Day captured on cell phone and seen around the world. Yeah it sparked international outreach. Placed a spotlight on race and policing in this country and prompted demands for police reform. All. Door no Frazier who was seventeen years old when she recorded the video of Floyd's last moments her nine year old cousin at her side. Darnell a posting after the verdict I just cried so hard thank you god George Floyd we did it. Justice has been served. And TJ Holmes join us live from joins me live now for more and hi TJ you know we saw. And I heard the reaction across the country but we also have this unique view. Of George Floyd's family as they heard that Derek chauvinist convicted on all charges what struck you most about their reaction and that moment. Well you know there were three counts there are so where they hear one guilty and then everybody pauses OK quite down. And anyway for the next and then went for the next one so that tie with the kind of came in but I was with a family. And has still in that room 101520. Minutes. Later they were still just people they couldn't stop crying they had tears streaming down their faces and this is a room folks who have a lot of we'll brought together with a lot of pain. And they talk about no nobody takes joy here Diana and a man going to prison and a joy would have been in George Floyd staying alive. But even though they can celebrate this moment in a lot of ways and justice being served. They also thought you know it's a shame that the whole world has the rally for one the black man to get. Justice so I think overwhelmingly. It was a sense of relief that I got from a lot of folks in that Roman a lot of folks here around town relief. That's we are moving on moving past this and justice was served. And TJ spam hello they're foreign because you're in Minneapolis right now. This city's been so tense throughout all of this what's it like in Minneapolis today in what was it like there yesterday after this verdict was read. We know what it's like today it's we got snow flurries coverage right I gridiron books have. Bush yesterday. Just walking again I was going from hotel the hotel to go downtown where a lot was taking place. Just after the verdict was read and being over their for the press conference after words. Walking back a lot of companies or org or businesses had boarded up right in anticipation. Of the verdict just in case there was more in protest they got violent or on ruling. They were taking those boards down I saw them taking just hours after the verdict that's what I mean by a sense of relief now when. The governor hears it said that the damage to some last summer. But numbered in the 500 million dollar range for the damages the place so a lot of folks are just relieved what's next not exactly sure what's next blacks. At least we got past this and justice they feel was served so and again I say that Diane what's next. What's next to the funeral for Donte' right which is tomorrow. Not far from where I am you have people who have been here for months but this trial who are going just miles away for the funeral of Donte'. Right tomorrow so that work being done and the Roma talking about then finally here to you. Com. Jesse Jackson was in that room yesterday with the family spent time with the friends or family through the salt. Jesse Jackson water remind you was on the balcony of the Lorraine motel when Martin Luther King was shot and killed. Also in the room yesterday was ten walker the boyfriend. Rihanna Taylor who was with that when she was shot. All brought together now with the flowing families and activist in that room. Justice kind of generations of justice seekers sitting in this room in this moment which will absolutely go down as a historic one. This country die and now we know George Floyd's brother alliance has said that he he may be done fighting for George but he's not done fighting for everybody in this fight. Continues TJ Holmes in Minneapolis we appreciate TJ enjoy that beautiful Minnesota spring weather got. And earlier on GMA Michael Strahan spoke with the family's attorney Ben crime and with George Floyd's brother felonious. Who was in the courtroom when the judge read that verdict. We know to do the verdict does not bring George back but what does this bring you in your family. That makes us. Happier. Nolan did. His life in matters and he did today. And also. He gets changed the world. He made people realize dead. People lives and all across the world. That's is here in Minneapolis. In different countries. People they've lost to him protest it to him twenty force. What we loosely you'll watch and then did some countries. I'm just happy days. We will have an opportunity to see me and his latest C. And hopefully enjoy broad release today we'll be pace. Because people blew his own they'd be you. And these people they need have just is full of what happened to their families. And what was it like we'd win the judge rift that guilty verdict and you saw the man who kill your brother. Taken away in handcuffs what will Yuri most of you saw that moment. Before you came into the courtroom I was Cason Beckham pulled back and full of while Wyatt attending things like this just do what you have to do to be comfortable. Inside and a quote rule. I prayed for like thirty me in this because Peterson thirty minutes for managers in the exists to come. Is students start reading the verdict in the it was guilty. That I heard in Nablus. Think things you hear him and I heard one though lose and he's being killed team. And it is still good then I was I was happy live. The momentum that prosecutors. They said something about him in the head coach right given. I don't let it cannot Watson's in his hands the bay. Based banking and I was I. He had a lot easier and in my brother because my brother who can baffles. It was. Do little accountability and I think de America. You know they feel they had. They can be free because this is the land of the free and people feel differently in hustle and convicted. And did we know this verdict. It is a big deal but what else needs to be done. Well poem I hope this SE precedents. Where. When we say with liberty and justice for all this auto parts all Americans. Black. People. Asian Americans Hispanic America's parents native Americans. Because we really have to let people know that only garner around the problems. Even when justice under law no matter who you are. And we that's when he's doing continued to be done we have to get majority for the justice. And from these and accountability act passed. 23 kings some of these men necessary given to Michael Strahan. They need all of salon as I know yesterday he said I'm gonna put up a fight every day because I'm not just fighting for George anymore. I'm fighting for everybody around this world so how do you plan to continue. This fight. Continue to look continue to disaster audit institutions out of Cologne isn't due to flawed institution foot social Hussein's. Head on try to much pain in the purpose. I'm want to focus so you don't risk. Kimono reform human trafficking and mills we'll news so many different avenues. People they need to help is certain. Certain areas because. We have the full zone have been the next generation. And people live we need law is we need dobbs is put people cola we need police officers we just need people to understand days. Daylight matters and data can be successful in life and hit his world getting through these defining moments that we head. It's pain into purpose. It wouldn't what wouldn't go on what would you like. Georgia's legacy to be. Oh. I just full of people standing there. No matter how we view. Did you have great lawyer. You always be able to these. Vessels to someone. Because Xeon. She's sitting there would say is world. And I think day. We will be able to zoom in his legacy because he indeed exist and saves the world Phibro. Everybody across this country together. For one purpose. And that was the mixture that these offices be killed accountable. Today we need. Mid two mile high standard. Would we. Going to be on top tier Hodges a distinctive. People across America couldn't feel the gratitude and there had been they feel blessed today. Got to face to you both in George's life. Mattered and have flown it's really appreciate you joining us attorney Ben crime thank you for joining us as well and pain into purpose we really appreciate you guys. And we truly true we are sorry for your family off the pace. Thanks Michael Strahan Ben cramp and slowness Floyd for that interview. President Biden meanwhile called the verdict a step forward but not enough now he's calling on congress to pass police reform legislation. In George Floyd's name senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce has the latest on Biden's reaction. This can be a moment significant change this morning the president says a guilty verdict is just the start it's not enough. We can't stop here we can and we must. Do more to reduce the likelihood that tragedy like this will ever happen or occur again. Calling systemic racism a stain on our nation sold biting urged congress to pass the sweeping police reform bill named in George Floyd's honor. Legislation introduced by then senator Connell a Harris. Here's the truth about racial injustice. It is not just a Black America problem. Or eight people of color problem. It is a problem. For every American the president telling Americans to see this moment not as a conclusion but as a catalyst for change that's long over due. Can't dream. I can't pre. Post your choice or his last words. We can't let those words die we didn't. Now the George Floyd policing bill would ban chill colds it would create a national registry of misconduct and making it easier to sue abusive officers but that is a red line for Republicans. This bill has passed in the house but it's currently at a standstill in the senate Dianne almost a year after George Floyd's death. And Washington still has not acted. Primary rivers thanks for that. Let's go along crime network hosts a legal analyst Terry Austin for more on this verdict and what comes next Terry. Good morning finish element is due to be sentenced to eight weeks now the prosecution will likely push for a longer sentenced. Since he was an officer in a position of authority in the crime was witnessed by children so what kind of time could show than be facing here. Well you hit on the head Diane and good morning yes they are going to push. For all of those aggravating factors and they are going to try to get more time in Minnesota and they are going to. Look at that time for they count who was the highest charge and obviously that it is them murdered two and that's the forty years. But because he has no record that's going to be reduced to about twelve and happy is and what. The prosecution wants to do is to make sure that the judge is considering. All of these other aggravating. Factors and it. Those will include the fact that there was. A child and multiple children who did they brought for children to testify and part of the purpose of that was to establish the fact. That this crime was committed in front out children and you heard the nine year old testify. That she was sad when that happened and it made her mad. So the judge is going to be able to consider that a remember with the waiver of the lake Lee writes the defendant himself said to the judge said to his attorney I am waiting those rights so the judge is in fact going to. Determine the facts behind. Those factors and he's going to apply. The lock to those factors and he'll take that in totality and determine how many additional years. On top of that while in the half which. He is going to probably get under it that'd guidelines. And so we'll see ultimately how many years he gets in Minnesota. They usually serve two thirds of the sentence so it's hard to predict at this point exactly what the sentence will be I think people were looking at at maximum up forty years in thinking it will be that. It'll be. Something less than that and then the judge will add on to that so we'll see what happens India eight weeks for the sentencing and Terry what the other charted his team he was found guilty on all three counts so what are the judge's options in terms of having him serve. Sentences on these charges can currently or separately. Well in Minnesota they do a little differently and other states we do see them looking at. Those time and it adding it edict from sector to delete or can currently but here they're going to look at each. Top count and look at the maximum amount of years and then they'll go from there so he'll be considering the aggravating factors as relates to all of that counts. But he's going to look at the maximum amount of time as far as the top count is concerned and C and so looking back on this trial how do you think people will judge. The performance of the prosecution and the defense at any big moments are mistakes that you think we'll stick out. Well I think that obviously the prosecution did an excellent job eight. Did what they needed to do one of the things that the prosecution said is they were concerned about the goldilocks. Concept where. The defense might claim well look this witness wasn't qualified here he wasn't qualified and there so they brought in all of these individuals who were qualified both for. The use of force and the cause of death which where the two main issues so I think the prosecution did an excellent job of making sure. They had witnesses like Lugar who was there on the scene and Steiger who was the expert. And Aaron dot endo who clearly was the chief of police to make should that they had it bounce in the suspenders. And I think what the defense did one cent. I believe nastase that the defense did was to try to poke holes in two meany places I think. He needed to focus on one or two issues. That really made sense that the jury could hold on to I do you see had a very difficult case. But I think trying to argue repeatedly. That what he did was reasonable clearly he had to do that. But I think the way he went about it was difficult for the jury to except. And perhaps he should have spent a little bit more time on. Who I think was more believable than doc Al I think the jury didn't might docked about eight I believed really liked. Doctor Tobin who was the one if you will call was very demonstrative and talked about if you put your hand on your neck you can tell yourself. Whether or not your constructing your Airways out. I wouldn't say that there was any major mistakes some do think that not putting the defendant on the stand might have been a mistake I did not I think it would have been. Very difficult to put him on the stand because it would be very difficult to argue that what he was doing. Was reasonable so I think that was not a mistake on the defense part. And then dare show in wasn't the only officer involved in this incident we know the other three officers are set to face trial in August so. Quickly how do you think this verdict could impact their case. I think the prosecution is thinking carefully about. The type of evidence they might have against Powell lane and Cain I think that. They are considering the fact that there positions on this case. Basically said they king may have some responsibility because king was on the back. Lane was on the lakes there was really no mention of the lakes necessarily. And I think tap probably is and the best position and the casing is determining right now what type of charges they should bring maybe they should bring. Some plea bargaining into this situation but they're definitely considering what. They can now do against these other officers based on this decision. And frankly I think that the other officers might be feeling a little better they have some defenses of course they can argue that they were doing what they were told. They can argue that ate its right to stop Shelvin it and doing what he was doing so I think everybody is probably positioning their case is right now. And I Terry Austin was great to have you Terry thank you. Thanks Diane and the verdicts may be. And the children child but for many work on police reform is just beginning to police experts are here live with a closer look at the future of policing. And where they think we go from here to stay with us. Welcome back George Floyd's death sparked racial reckoning across America particularly when it comes to criminal justice. So what does dare show man's guilty verdict mean for policing around the country. For more on that let's bring in former NYPD chief of detectives and ABC news contributor Robert Boies. And director the black law enforcement alliance mark Claxton good morning to you both thank you for being here. Robert let's start with you how consequential do you think this verdict is so this broader conversation of the future policing. And a big guy exorbitant and most people spoke what do you can be and are poised some relief. That this is this is finally or just on we look at this. On all anybody in. Always read Paul's video. I was also. Are encouraged. What are some sort of cheat armed and are committed represented new rules they aren't and I say this is not a it's not what we're. Saying essentially ruined. Well president by whose order Richard arm. I think we do need nationals news. We've seen goalies what was cool was shown on training neck restraints that just as citizens to get people are killed. So our oceans and good things yesterday and now we don't already organs had done politically as well as changes in more. And mark you're just broader conversation you often hear about how you can fully understand. A lesser in the black community are you can't fully understand unless you're in the law enforcement community. As someone was part of both of those communities what are some aspects of this issue that you think the larger public option gets wrong. That this so much. Misperception. A misunderstanding. But I think what's important is if people understand that there is a requirement. And Gleason. And law enforcement general to respect the sanctity of human life. And if people are committed themselves to being more empathetic and understanding and tolerant. That we have a good look the bases. Full of progressive. Improvements and reform. I think. What's happening now is that law enforcement. Currently. Is at the beginning not an ice age. And I the law enforcement community is going soon evolves. Or they will become extinct aren't they body and sue and accepts. And embrace the ideas of reform groups. Breast reconstructive justice. Oh or they will become. Obsolete. Resistance is futile at this point and I think this case this sort of very kind of signals the beginning. This evolutionary period. And Robert so what are some key reforms that police departments can enact quickly to ensure that officers are acting. In their citizens' best interest. Are some combat duty. To abolish it and and we still so I was pregnant Minneapolis let's all work. Are our fellow Colorado and bank. All. That that was brought all that's gone now should be some national news across the board also all or accountability. Are stepping in to stop. What was sort of overstepping his authority or bounce. Grimacing more more that. I was taught in our buyers are veterans are going to figure resulting carrier or use our gross don't we see this all hall. He escalation. And bring people down we have a conversation. So that it is obvious there is going to be a better community here. Gone forward to all those who threw hubris or you're gonna take action without communicating first. Putting it out or district erroneous or sleeping better. CO RYC's all. I shall we don't. Remember that morning and but that's okay we can. And mark during Derek shamans Trout we have the death of twenty year old Dante right. Thirteen year old Adam to little and just yesterday. As the judge's reading the verdict a sixteen year old Ohio girl look hire Brian was shot dead by police at each of these cases is different of course but. Is there'll way to change how quickly police respond with deadly force. While also still ensuring that they can protect others and themselves from someone trying to do harm. Sure it and it starts with something that that she's always been and I Haskell she would do my seat for a world. Went well as company chief voice. Mentioned that that is these did development clear concise. Common sense national standards if you standardize the response model. Across the patients from agency to agency. Then he would have less of this variation. Blue. The use of force levels of the standards if we get back soon airing maul pulls it's got Barnes and use those continual. That you had an accident doodles thinks most significantly. Little impact full image will be dare shoals and escorted out of court Rick cut in handcuffs to be incarcerated. Best ever direct impact or police behavior move forward. Night Robert boys and mark Claxton thank you both it's always great to have you. And we're coming up we're gonna take a look at what's happening on Wall Street and more as a CDC needs to talk about the future of the day J&J vaccine plus. We're gonna hear from the family of an eighteen year old not struggling. With the blood clot after the vaccines and their message this morning stay with us. Welcome back the CDC is expected to meet this week to discuss the future of the J&J vaccine after it was put on hold because of a potential link to serious blood clots. Now we're learning more about one of the men women battling those rare blood clots an eighteen year old from Nevada. Here's with Johnson with a closer look. This morning as a CDC advisory panel prepares to meet to discuss the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This eighteen year old is fighting for her life according to a family spokesperson MO Ber cue from Nevada is one of the six women experiencing those rare blood clots. The family is very concerned should. You know why it's just oral situations you know we're here are we gonna are we going to be able cheap or are we gonna lose your a spokesperson for the family says perky suffered multiple seizures a few days. After getting her shot. Was hospitalized. And placed in a medically induced coma. Now she is slowly recovering the rare blood clots reported in only six of the nearly seven million Americans who have received the one dose vaccine. A less than one in a million occurrence. While it's unclear if the vaccine is responsible for the clogs. Regulators pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week while they investigate. Despite perky is illness her parents still advocating for people to get vaccinated. They are 100%. In zebra people getting vaccinated but also that about that. They see this is just a you know one and a million situation. Now European regulators determined that the benefits of the Johnson Johnson vaccine outweigh the risk. And yesterday it made the recommendation that the shots move forward. As long as it comes with a warning about a possible link between the vaccine and as rare blood clots. Here in the US the CDC advisory panel is expected to meet again to discuss the vaccine. On Friday. Diane. Aren't with Johnson thanks for that and that does it phase ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. I'll see back here 11 AM eastern with a new update. Still then have a great morning.

