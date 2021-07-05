Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Former officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights

Good morning I'm Diana CNN thanks for streaming with us in today's update a federal grand jury has indicted four former Minneapolis police officers including Derrick showman. On charges they violated Jorge placed civil rights. The indictment accuses the officers of depriving Floyd of his civil rights under color of a lot meaning while they were acting in their capacity as police officers. Children is also named in a separate indictment for allegedly violating the civil rights of a then fourteen year old when he seventeen. According to the indictment show would help the team by the road and hit and multiple times in the head with a flashlight. Can Floyd's case all more officers are charged with violating his right to be free from unreasonable seizure. And for failing to provide him with medical care Jovan is also charged with a unreasonable force by a police officer. Stocks are moving higher this morning after disappointing jobs report the US added 266000. Jobs in the month of April way below. The one million jobs analysts were expecting. See unemployment rate also rose to six point 1%. I'm bright note the strongest job growth last month was in the leisure and hospitality sector signaling. That hard hit industry could finally be on its way back. Advisor has announced it started the process against full FDA approval of its call the vaccine. The vaccine currently has emergency use authorization which is reversed that reserves rather for emergencies like a pandemic. Full approval requires more data and could lead to more vaccine mandates and less vaccine hesitancy. Meanwhile Adair now reports its vaccine is 96%. Effective in twelve to seventeen year olds a key group in reaching herd immunity in the US. Next Wednesday assuming FDA authorization the CDC advisory panel is also expected to create like the Pfizer vaccine. For kids twelve to fifteen. And today's children's mental health awareness day which aims to shed some light on the emotional stress this kid's face. Celebrities like analyst all ends always Aldana are trying to help by opening up about their mental health challenges when they were kids. Deborah Roberts has more. Growing up with HD HD and dyslexia. Meant school was challenging I can't imagine how hardy you're like we've just how would be for kids who faced the same classrooms candles that I attend. This morning an exclusive look councilman revealing messages. All part about getting better together campaign from the child's mind institute. So we still don't get sharing that when she reached out for help it was such a relieved. I know some of you may need more help. And it's really brave and empowering when you ask friends in the stone also opening not. I started having panic attacks and I was seven years old who is very scary and I didn't really know what was happening so. I was very lucky that I had a mom that I understood. I've dealt league anxiety and depression hand and then toil and yes since I was super yum. For some time now pop star Bibi Rex in his brain he shared her strongholds. And has gotten little crew is definitely there he. We're talking to friends and family law and who you say and friends of the child's mind institute also speaking out sexy and slanted oh yeah. Tressel who feel too good. Anxieties are common and easy and even if you feel like your. Asian and people are currently there is similar situation is even. I'll explain in definitive numbers isn't T for quick phone call. Play your game Arnold friends. Most commonly see in kids when they're struggling with their mental health. Citing disorders mood disorders and behavior disorders. Interfere with the child's functioning and cause them great distress at home school. How urgent is it for you right now during this period that we are looking at children and their mental health. And a good day in America before Kobe did one out of five kids. At a mental disorder and the overwhelming majority never got help with Kobe and we just stated a very big Strasser. And all those kids. And what should parents look Al Gore you see a change in their appetite for change in their sleep. The change in their action to do things and if any of those symptoms mind when you really you know your candidate for more than two weeks. That's a red flag this is one of those moments where people recognized state mental health. Is as important as your physical health. And you can't have one without the other. The experts say there are few things that you should look out for as a parent keep an eye owing your child to see if there inconsistent in their behavior. Don't be ashamed if your child is struggling and most important. Get help if you think your child is in trouble and there are a lot of options out there online. Diana stood advised Everest thank you for that. And now to that ten Storey tall Chinese rocket heading to earth parts of the rocket are expecting to crash somewhere this weekend. The problem is no one knows where GO but he Tess has more. This morning a massive Chinese rocket is falling on controlled Lee toward earth. And the Department of Defense is now on high alert. Whole folder. My old Brandon. In a place where won't. Won't harm anyone. Hopefully in the ocean. Or someplace looks. But that's not a given the rocket weighing 23 tons almost a hundred feet tall could land anywhere from the U west to Europe. China even to New Zealand. The Aerospace Corp. tracks dangerous space debris. Branded vehicle now we're ormat export sugar bin garner who are can be called or reserves. The secretary of defense Thursday's seeming to send a message to China. I think this speaks to us took to for those of us who operate the demonstration domain. There is a requirement there should be a requirement to to operate in a series. I met him talks full moon. Space debris falls often though which usually small lord doesn't fall on land. This piece from a SpaceX rocket fell in someone's yard just last month. Now we should tell you there is no plan to shoot this down right now they're just hoping that it lands in the water somewhere. And we also don't know how much of it will survive as it enters the Earth's atmosphere. Diane. GO thanks for that and we're hearing from pallets on CEO John Foley this morning after the company recalled all of its treadmills. More than 72 accidents were reportedly linked to the treadmills including the death of a child. But critics say the recall and CEOs apology are too little too late. Palace on originally rejected calls to bullets treadmills despite videos like this one of a two year old who is thankfully okay. After being dragged under one of the machines you can see as a ball there. Foley spoke to Michael Strahan GMA this morning in his first interview since that recall on Wednesday. You are recalling more than 100 in 25000. Treadmills he released a statement Wednesday apologizing for them for the delaying why didn't. Why did you decide to do it now. He things around me Michael. I have to say that by far the most important thing to us a call upon is the safety of our members. It always has been. And subsequently we did make a mistake by not engaging with the Consumer Product Safety Commission. In a more productive dialogue earlier in the process but. This week would this recall where we're stating unequivocally that not only are we going to be. The innovators in this new connected fitness category. But we're also going to be leaders and Weaver responsibility and obligation. To be leaders in product safety and indoor fitness equipment. Category and were absolutely gonna do that. We at one lawmaker who called this is dangerously delayed. We've seen reports of injuries nearly double in the last two weeks to what are you re crawled recalled treadmills right away after that initial warning came out march. Well. Right away when I find about found out about it is that child's death we've had one child's death was tragic and horrible and her point out that family. Right away I emailed every one of our tribe members personally and said listen. Treadmills in the home have to be used safely and so we've been trying to be communicative and transparent. With our members some we've been always have about everything that's the way we. Operated an all time we cared deeply about our members about our member safety but again I will say we did make a mistake. But not engaging with the CPSC. And more productive dialogue and that's what you saw this week is software was potter recall him because less than three weeks ago we know your company were doubling down. Even after that federal safety agency report stated they were aware of almost forty accident and involving. Your machine including that one child's death you new call to report inaccurate and misleading so how do you feel about that statement now. Well when we brought the trend in the truck plus product to market has met every save every existing safety standard in the end Europe and the US. We made sure that they were safe products when used properly they're incredibly safe products. Through working with the CBO see what we're doing our sang we can add additional safety features. Whether it's software features are hardware features that could make them even safer industry leading safe. I'm so that he even when they're used improperly. Children know can hurt and that's obviously a priority for families of the party for us. I can tell you how deeply we care about our members and their safety. And that's why we did this this recall this week and have you had a chance to speak with any of the families of the child and god or those who were hurt. Well my instinct of course as a father myself was too reach out and extremely immediately I asked my team of because. They the family at the time wasn't ready to speak they appreciated my outreach front I have not connected with them were there anything that you would like to sit of those families now. Absolutely what I mean our heart goes out to anything any child hurt from and the the one tragic death. Com it's unthinkable life I think was my word. He and in my email to the community we've been trying to be on the right foot with. The impacted families and with with all of our members. We have a bizarre incredible responsibility. And obligation to the safety of people who bring Palestine and their home. And we aren't shirking from that responsibility and we are in the 100% committed to the safety. And well being so what would you like to tell anyone who has one of these treadmills in their homes right now. Well and that's part of this week's news through working with the Consumer Product Safety Commission. 40 all of the trends in the UK. And Canada and the US were saying. I'm not only is there stop sale or encouraging stop Hughes and we are going to be bringing new safety features. Again software and in some cases hardware. It up to and including in the next couple days were releasing what's called an over the air software update. Where were adding an additional safety feature to the tribe plus. Where you're not going to be about a started unless you control key code. We're gonna get them in front of the Consumer Product Safety Commission to make sure their come from what time and then we're going to be rolling those out to our members in the coming weeks and months. Our thanks to Michael for that interview and we come back meet the identical twin high school students who've received millions. Of dollars in college scholarships. We'll talk to them lied about how they did it and how they hope to inspire others stay with us. Welcome back may is Asian American and Pacific islander heritage month and it comes does New York's Chinatown is getting back on its feet. Most of the businesses there are small and family run so when Colby hit the committee looked out for each other in the pilgrim has more. Here in the heart of New York city's Chinatown there are signs that life is slowly getting back to normal it's a welcome relief for many. The global pandemic wreaked Havoc on this close knit community both financially and emotionally what's driving businesses now permanently closed and residents concerned and in some cases. Fearful for their safety. As racist attacks continue to plague the Asian American community here and across the country. Yeah. Okay. Pearl river Amar owner Joann Quan rallying to take care of her neighbors especially the elderly we've done a couple of different initiatives that are super proud one is called light up Chinatown tens weekends it up. Having people adopt a land turned and you can go busier lancer in Chinatown. It basically brains of the street for our elders you know walking the streets at night so that they feel a little bit safe firm established in 1971 at pearl river mart became the first Chinese department store in the US. Today a new location and a new chapter in a long history. It's about. Bringing people together providing a space. And for fifty years this is or fiftieth anniversary. Grover has been not community's status for China town and where the Chinatown community but we feel very proud to any movement is in here. And we want to share kind of culture and space with each other but also with the rest of the city. We heard his name pearl river park at around ten years ago I didn't double whammy of coal man. It was like a lot of lives. The good news for an. And here 200 feet that will take you back in time joy your streak come to Wilson tang that now my tea parlor. Which just last year celebrated their 100 year anniversary what are the major major challenges during the pandemic was just keeping our staff safe. We had. Interesting schedule and we were opened a little later will close a little earlier the business was the service was keeping our guys have been a safe place. Wilson is heartened and inspired by his community's actions I am really proud of today's. The young adults who are mobilizing to. How the elderly and need help sign up for vaccines or. To help them with the personal safety devices just advocating for them because we're not heroes without them. Being in lock down for the first months of course and lot of anxiety. People is a lot of fair I think that's when I guess sort of fumbling with in the community how we gonna help the businesses that aren't. Surviving. Like Wilson Corey keen to was born and raised here opening up milk and cream cereal bar four years ago. The shop then partnered with other businesses in the area when Chinatown really needed to help. When Al Lindley needed meals when this is needed fund raising. Everyone came together with a lot of little Mike Grohl. Organizations. Doing their individual parts would all the same mission the new generation in dotting the same resilience in fortitude exemplified by their ancestors. Who first came to the US and called these streets home. I would love for my son to take there's so where that would be great just to keep the traditions alive. And this year Lunar New Year we rang in the year of the fox the oxen Chinese culture stands for determination and strength. Something I think a lot of communities are leaning on. As we try to get through the spin that neck Diane. Determination and strength levity to thank you don't. And identical twins from Baton Rouge, Louisiana are setting the bar higher for students everywhere. Twins to nation and destiny Caldwell have earned more than 24 million dollars in college scholarships between the two of them. And more than 200. Offers from schools this after years of hard work and thousands of hours of community service. But despite all those shoppers did Asia and Disney are sticking together both choosing to enroll. At UCLA am so happy to have Tunisia and destiny joining me now. To tell us a little more about their story first of all huge congratulations. To you both thanks so much for being here. I hear you guys have so many scholarship officers. First that you needed a suitcase and two crates to keep all those letters so. How did all signed in yet. Handler immediately. Well we're still waiting on some what's important is the Yankees there. Earlier in the day. I believe they look more. Mel wax. I'm not closing. It was no big deal. And a lawyer Gary inside the land will let its dire times these colleges. Lady sure you will need to be there are not hello Ali in the hair and Dennis a good night is is crazy. Because is on its owner. And it. The exits as the new baby easy race east if this is how you. She only a light to all of these schools cousy not must've been a lot of work. Or. When he quit the man climbed come KC one rule. So classes when he schools on just common didn't use the black. Or IAC CEOs and it we being used the school website so I didn't third Amy I'll use the pay. Like on paper this Connor I'm not sure Con-way we sent. Why can't we know it was quite happy labor and incidentally it creates Ali gets its so we didn't say a hybrid EO these allegations. It's good for you girl as you read is clearly had a goal in mind here and you're gonna figure out how to get it done. Find it I love this quote from you guys because you say that you started off competing against each other. And now you're competing with each other when did you feel that change and why. I'm we don't changed hands clean and seeing what I wouldn't. Idiotic almost. And point Wheeler was extreme high school. Senior high school and always there. I'm. So much I am not come out of balance out in the hands I was singing year so from the these new world. So alien math Agee and he's and he lets elderly inning got to get it not. I'm only varies Brandon meaning nice. So where are we. And I did not think there is not even do yeah we are very durability and getting K. Make an AM every clan. We stuff yeah. I'm. You're the median unnoticed in relation we're getting HI a little we actually want. Not to. And listen grandfather must be so proud not only to see you both. Achieving this kind of success but also than to you doing it together like this instead of as a battle between the two review and two point. You're both came together still your both joining UCLA what what caused that decision. Don't you are and basically bear. Community we look. Sports medicine program goes out that in science it's elementary schools the Chinese. And when I was like everybody has program is LA's instantly clean let me then. A and in. Quiet and now they're not only is handling and daily screens this mean he's out of the zone and arrogant but opponents are. And it's a mini incidents around Bain her own hands. Well wind light breeze ninety five's assistant fire lit bit thin but we can't is obsolete antiques and a little. Like the great glad I many Clinton organization on the can't be all it is history. Slowly and let it apply to me 200 colleges and make sure these institutions we're something the little people are not. How so glut of houses they. He's not plant and the trees are uneducated. Andy. When they had taught us the. And it tell you both have a specific goal in mind you both on a study math and science you both want to pursue careers in the medical field. How did you know that's what you both wanted to do. Turkey and higher. True. Hope they only is allowing the medical field. And in some of them are you take. Argentina scenes. I stared at east so dollars in either guru Bob countless young. The legal medical Biller we know what we wanted to do ends our medical teaching and New London and it means you Ellis and immediately. Program. And from the we started jobs shattering. Telling. How little in actually I don't want. Becomes extinct each. And so you have for other students are looking and pursue their dreams that maybe things they don't have the ability or the means to do it. I was outstanding loans by the beauty of this. And go oh are you do not. Haven't wary Allen dean you know I was and am. Really. This chaos though yours will. Allah they don't get caught. It will now sell out that I don't do and it doesn't want it only in being you can bet on being usually. And for me I'll definitely agree when did any. Dot com companies that any you never know what can go to sleep not when she couldn't embrace. I I'll say hey don't let the name teeny eatery in. When you. Or something you dated. People Ali. The sale soon end. Don't really take a New. York. Answer oh we want it could guarantee. It would. And later. Yeah they. If you don't have a doubt in my seeing magazine and is slowly but what I'd be you don't want I don't CE. Conquering now that when you hit in 1980. Years and a clothing usually the idiot at least try you don't want and I. The need. Have you left it on the feel that's for sure Mother's Day this. Today I'm sure your mom is very proud this morning Harry celebrating. Where I'm sorry express and you all things in Jinan glad I'm not saying yeah. That's like being there are not going out in my breast. AT and when we landed at an angle and it's up. I'm sure I'm sure your mom considers all of this blend huge Mother's Day gift in Asia does they called up thank you guys so much for being here. And a huge eighty. Donations from other good looking UCLA or else. Eighty thank you so.

