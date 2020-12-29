ABC News Live Update: Questions concerning COVID-19 vaccine rollout

More
Plus, new body camera footage released of the moment before the Nashville Christmas bombing, and a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, was fired after the shooting of an unarmed man.
17:09 | 12/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Questions concerning COVID-19 vaccine rollout

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"17:09","description":"Plus, new body camera footage released of the moment before the Nashville Christmas bombing, and a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, was fired after the shooting of an unarmed man. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74953471","title":"ABC News Live Update: Questions concerning COVID-19 vaccine rollout","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-update-questions-covid-19-vaccine-74953471"}