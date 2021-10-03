Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Texas reopening with no mask mandate

Good morning I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us in today's update Texas is reopening. Governor Adams ordered to lift the State's mass mandate and allow businesses to operate at 100% capacity goes into effect today. But some cities there are pushing back we'll hear from the mayor of Austin live. In just a few moments. Meanwhile a house is preparing a final vote on the cold would relief bill so how soon will Americans receive a stimulus checks we'll have more from Capitol Hill. Also ahead the urgent manhunt for the personal planted pipe bombs at DNC and RNC headquarters a day before the capital seeds. The FBI is releasing new video of the suspect and new details about the bombs. And the White House is under fire as a search of migrant children arrive at the US Mexico border. Nearly 3500. Miners have crossed into the US without parents or guardians. In the last two weeks overwhelming government facilities now critics say the Biden administration is not act. Acting fast enough. He's got the latest. We begin with a pandemic the CDC says more than 61 million Americans have now gotten at least one dose of the cold in nineteen vaccine. Now several states are easing restrictions and today Texas list since state when M mask mandate. And opens businesses to 100% capacity this as officials warned we should not let our guards down markets mores in Dallas Texas with the latest. This morning turmoil in Texas has the governor's order to lift the State's masked mandate. And allow businesses to operate at 100% capacity goes into effect I don't believe the onus should be on small business I think. Especially the hospitality industry are requiring us now to take a side on the mass. It isn't right in my opinion some cities revolting Austin still planning to require masks but the governor challenging the cities of forties to enforce the rule. Texas governor Greg Abbott insisting he now has the right time to lift the restrictions because vaccines are increasing and hospitalizations trending downward. But according to the latest CDC data only eight and a half percent of adult Texans are vaccinated this comes as other states start to ease restrictions. In California at Los Angeles teachers unions and school officials striking the ten of the deal overnight. To get kids back in the classrooms next month. And Disneyland now hoping to reopen at the end of April. Diane this morning states are racing to a backseat as many people as they can match and the you know they appointments that people are looking for they have been difficult to come by for some. And they're using sites like vaccine finder that or they have found success. And securing those coveted shots Diane. Thank you to hear Marcus Moore. Dallas thank you don't. An earlier today in an ABC news exclusive interviews she director Michel Lansky discussed reopening schools saying if school are not open states should not reopen other places let's listen. You know you're concerned about Texas and some other states easing restrictions what's your biggest fear. Good morning giants great to be back with you I just trying to take a moment to reflect on where we've been over the last year it really has been a year where we've seen so much staff people dying alone. We've talked about time scarcity of ventilator some drugs and we lost so many family milestones. It's was a year of hopelessness when we started a year ago and now we have so much hope. And I and I want to serve just leave without hope and say so many people are being vaccinated every day. I'm and yet we're still not yet at 10% of the population vaccinated in this country we still have 90% of people who are on protective. So what worries me about you know really we. Lifting all restrictions lifting mask mandates. Is that we still have a large proportion of the population that is not protected and that we really do need to protect as we scale up vaccinations so what should be the standard. For easing restrictions state by state. You know we're not quite ready to head to create those standards because we still have 90% of people unprotected. What I will say and we have said at the CDC is schools should be the first place to open. I'm and so as if your schools are not open I don't believe that we should be opening other places because we really do need to get our children back to school. Several weeks ago we released an operational guidance to safely get our children and our teachers back to school amassed the first place I think which apparent ties you did release to the guidelines for vaccinated people to the most important things. The dues are vaccinated and those are born not. Should know about these guidelines. Importantly they really reflect what people should be doing in private settings we are not suggesting that people who are vaccinated can go out and and and take off their masks and and do things in public settings gathered in big gatherings where we're saying is in the privacy of your own home you can meet with other vaccinated people. You can hide man you can dying without without wearing your mask in your own home you can also meet with people who are unvaccinated about how low risk of severe disease. In your own home in small settings but really we're taking baby steps to make sure that we can still protect the 90% of people who are anti affects us. As some experts are saying you're being too timid would those guidelines for vaccinated people why shouldn't. Mexican people be allowed to travel the airlines have said that being on an airplane is one of the safest places you can be. You know every time that we have had a travel surge after every holiday July 4 Labor Day. Good Christmas holidays we've had a search. And what we really want to do is wow we are vaccinated people in these critical times of margin eighty Berle. Getting people protected we want to protect against those searches and this is really just a baby step from the CDC. We intend to update these guidance is as more people get vaccinated and as case rates we hope continue to come down. For those who were vaccinated on the early and those were vaccinated back in December and January. How concerned should they be about the possibility that their protection may fade over time may have faded already. This is some of the data and evidence we are watching really carefully we want we are watching for breakthrough infections I'm where we're monitoring this really carefully and that some of the science that we're waiting to emerge before we liberalize our guidance that's the reason we're taking baby steps. Yes pointed out that we're really ramping up the rate of vaccinations right now over two million a day now pretty consistently. Does that mean something like herd immunity by the end of the summer. You know I think a lot of what happens by the end of the summer depends on the rate at which people decide to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated we know that by the end of may the president has announced the by the end of may we will have enough vaccine for all people who are eligible. I'm and what we really need to do is make sure that our people are eligible really want to roll up their sleeves because what would really be ashamed. As if we have more vaccine and we don't reach herd immunity because people are not making the tries to get vaccinated. Our thanks to George and doctoral and skew for that interview in joining us live now is the mayor Austin, Texas Steve that lurch mayor good morning and I are busy we appreciate taking the time to talk to us the city of Boston. Will continue to require face masks and businesses and on city property despite the governor of Texas lifting the statewide order why did you decide to do that. Always been guided by my dad and doctors are to begin used process we NASA. Local ordinance so last summer should and maybe the rules of car are helpless already and horse shall it's time we -- that congress supported by governor bush -- -- engineering at practice. Authorities are rules are very clear -- -- ambiguous their insistence. With virtually all of that bad all the doctors. CC. Massey is poor and we are so close right now coach we just need a whole lot of little little longer each we media accede to more people but even that created Tara Massey he's seen almost an idiot people can be doing. We're trying to protect our community our people Schottenheimer and general around health authority amnesty law allows us to do that. Now the governor is questioning the city's authority to enforce their own mask rules so can you just explain. What gives you an apparent do this at the state is saying that people don't have to Wear masks. There are multiple senate seat section somebody else and see eco taxes the justices agreed in cities and counties. The ability to pass rules and and laws and worse than and orders. Protect. The public stage under the public house. Governor has broad powers and not power so broad and eastern waive any laws that he wants to. We're continued to rely on the state law. Were were not relying on special emergency powers that mayor's murder charity judges right now we're relying on an arm arm based Texas law. And what's your message to business owners or customers were set at Austin's mass mandate. Well first I am sore. Christina row of the businesses and people that ash are assigned a unit they're trying to do to Wear masks. And it's frankly we need to do regardless of the law is because the right thing to do in the way -- schools open to more and more students in person. But I have allowed businesses to be our governor our policy. Area sent governor Linda because of equipment eminent position I'm no longer carrying the -- Saying we're requiring mass because the law requires. And then our law requires so it's very clear is an ambiguous message is sure our cash and everything in our communities and continue to do this -- just as we did or the last couple weeks with with the weather. Crisis lost power. Power and energy usage immunity to calls together. Around need to do this now. Let's grab vaccinations because only eight point 5% of Texans have gotten at least one vaccine dose that's less than half. The national average right now so why is that going so slowly for the state overall Anheuser roll out going in Austin specifically. We don't have. Have enough supply. We should be quitting backseat and arms and much. More rapid pace and we are we need more supply we're were were administering. Every every vaccination that read every gas. And I don't know they are we change this or do you mean Austin specifically. I mean Austin's does is. And I don't know I don't know why there's not more supply you know we we continue to look at the president and should only governor trying to get additional. And anything else a lot of people outside of Texas and know about your efforts to try to fight this pandemic. And everybody should be guided by the doctors and dash if we do that asked us our best chance of pulling out on this later this year at the end of the tunnel we just have to stay disciplined and and it as steep political way as we possibly can and should we have. Don't follow the data and the. Mayor of Austin, Texas Steve Adler we appreciate your time today thank you. Acute. And the FBI is asking for the public's help in an urgent manhunt. The bureau released new images and a suspect wanted for planting pipe bombs at both the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters ahead of the capital riot. Our Chief Justice correspondent chair Thomas has the latest chair good morning. Diane good morning to hunt intensifying for the elusive suspect who planted those bombs. At the RNC and DNC headquarters. And Diane the FBI making and officials we now know the bombs containing black powder will potentially lethal. The new video gives a detailed timeline for the suspect's movements. Please see the suspect in a residential neighborhood only blocks from the capitol with a right would take place the next day. Is how the video. In the video the suspect is walking with a somewhat odd gait. Twelve minutes later he is a suspect sitting on a bid to DNC headquarters where he apparently plants a bomb in one of those Bush's. A few minutes later you see the suspect walking down an Alley adjacent to the RNC headquarters with a second bond is placed Diane. And Pierre Thomas scary video they're thank you don't. And the first jurors have been selected in the challenge Eric show element the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd. More jurors will be interviewed today as a question of whether to add a third degree murder charge lingers over the Kasich Alex Torres is in Minneapolis with the latest. Day two of jury selection in the trial Derek Shelvin the former cop accused of killing George Floyd. The first three jurors selected Tuesday yeah I don't love the black person or organization. Do you. Support the movement. The first though white man who's a chemist who said he's never seen the video show been pining Floyd only photos. And was asked about black lines matter you've. Not seen any of social media videos or news story is worth clips of the media oriented now. The scene are still there's a still image it's pretty common. The second did described as a woman of color who said she finds a legal process fascinating and reacted to when selected for the jury also. That difficult task for this high profile case finding twelve jurors who can remain impartial and follow instructions. Every single juror's going to have been exposed to the media in this case. So that makes a typical on both sides of five people who are going to be there are. Come to a conclusion yet without hearing all the evidence. The third juror a white male who works as an auditor admits he has a police officer friend but indicated he has an unfavorable opinion of the pro police movement blue lines matter. Showman has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and second degree manslaughter charges. Still lingering and on resolved an appeals court decision telling the judge to reconsider reinstating. A third degree murder charges sought by the prosecutor. All of prosecutor needs in this case is one count of guilty of the prosecutors want to get more towns in there so they have more chances to get guilty convictions. I doubt make good potential jurors are being interviewed in. Individually. So that means the entire process is moving at a slower than they usually does but those three jurors have been seated so far now as far as it goes a lingering appeals it remains unclear how that will affect the trial process but the judge for now says. He intends to continue moving forward Diane. All right Alex present any apple if thanks Alex. And ABC news live we'll have a gavel to gavel coverage of the showman trial once testimony starts. That is scheduled for Monday march when he ninth against we'll have it all right here on ABC news lives. And sources confirmed to ABC news a number of children detained at the southern border has hit a record high. But sober the White House is refusing to call this a crisis. Now facilities for housing migrant children are being overwhelmed. And the Biden administration is being pressed to respond chief White House correspondent Sicilian Vega has more. This morning the record surgeon unaccompanied migrant children at the southern border is overwhelming government facilities leaving almost all the beds taken. But the White House continues to say it is not a crisis. I don't think we need to sit here and put new labels. On what we have already conveyed is challenging through report obtained from anonymous sources ABC news has learned the number of children crossing the border without their parents or guardians has swelled to nearly 3500. In the last two weeks alone including nearly 200 kids under the age of twelve so many flooding the system some 15100 have been held beyond the three days legally allow. Children now being housed in facilities meant for adults. The Biden administration conceding that they need more space. Yet despite promising transparency. Officials have not allowed journalists in to see that conditions themselves. The Press Secretary pressed on the situation more than a dozen times in Tuesday's briefing refusing to confirm even those latest figures on children crossing the border. I'm not command confirm numbers from here why won't you confirm another hearing work. Those numbers are tracked by the Department of Homeland Security send certainly I'm just suggesting that you talked to them about specific steps available for the numbers. I would encourage you to go back to them and ask them again on the ground in Texas the Republican governor calling it a crisis and deploying 500 National Guard to assist the Border Patrol. And laying the blame squarely on president Biden is immigration policy. It invites illegal immigration. It is creating a humanitarian crisis in Texas right now that will grow increasingly worse by today. Now the White House says that they inherited a completely gut it immigration system from the drug administration they say they are trying to figure out a way to quickly safely and humanely take these children in and Diane the chief of staff here. Is now calling this problem one of the most vexing issues that this administration thesis. But not a crisis are right chief White House correspondent to see and they get thank you. Meanwhile president Biden's one point nine trillion dollar pandemic relief package is in the home stretch. The house is expected to pass a final bill just hours from now sending it to Biden's desk. And those stimulus checks start going out to millions of Americans soon after he signs it congressional correspondent Rachel Scott has the latest on that from Washington Rachel good morning. Diane good morning the house is now gearing up to pass that cut would relieve package in just a few hours this is the final hurdle here in congress the next stop. President Joseph Biden's basking here is what Americans can expect. 14100 dollars in stimulus checks for Americans who makes 75000 dollars or last a year those who earn 80000 dollars will be receiving a slightly smaller check 300 dollars in weekly federal unemployment benefits those will now run after September 6 plus billions more for vaccines for schools for testing. As well as state and local governments not a single Republican in congress. Is supporting this package still opposing that one point nine. Trillion dollar price tag Democrats. Plowing forward with out them those federal unemployment benefits for millions of Americans are set to expire in just four days. And resident Joseph Biden will be addressing the nation tomorrow on the one year anniversary of lock downs here in the United States. As for when Americans can start receiving those checks Biden says this month the White House let's get those checks out the door as soon as possible Diane. Mare Rachel Scott and Washington Forrest thanks regional. And literal watching in Washington today at 11 AM eastern the White House Coleman response team and public health officials we'll hold a virtual briefing. At 12:30 PM eastern white house Press Secretary gen sack he will host turned daily briefing. Alongside special assistant to the president and coordinator for the southern border ambassador Roberta Jacobson. And 3 PM eastern president Biden will hold an event with the CEOs of Johnson Johnson and Merck. To discuss their partnership to produce cove in nineteen vaccines. And there are now reports of a sixth woman alleging inappropriate behavior from New York governor and your home while the claims and how it's impacting investigation. When we come back. Welcome back to ABC news live update. There are reports now of a six anonymous person accusing New York governor Andrew Cuomo and inappropriate behavior. The accuser who currently works in the governor has not yet unidentified are filed a formal complaint. A colleagues say she spoke openly about the governor's alleged behavior. New accusations had reportedly been relayed to the New York attorney general who's already investigating multiple allegations of sexual harassment by Cuomo. ABC's Stephanie Ramos has the latest. This morning new allegations of inappropriate behavior against New York governor Andrew Cuomo. Are reportedly being included in the state attorney general's investigation. An Albany newspaper the times union reporting a supervisor in Cuomo's administration learned that a staffer said. Cuomo inappropriately touched her late last year during an encounter. The governor's mansion where she was working Cuomo an a conference call with reporters on Tuesday said he was not aware of the new allegations. I'm not aware of any other claim. This is very simple I never touched anyone can appropriately. They never made any inappropriate advances. According to the paper of the woman still works for the governor and has not filed a formal complaint with the governor's office. The paper stating the incident was reported to the governor's council. By other employees and relayed to the attorney general's office which is coordinating an investigation into multiple. Allegations of sexual harassment made against the governor analyst a former aide claims Cuomo gave her a hug and kissed her on both cheeks at a party. She says that in our action to go to hole on her work but she's not calling it sexual harassment instead saying it was he toxic work environment and. I saw advances sexual harassment. And was on her seeding and a sexual harassment by a individuals who works for the governor and his administration and and it had portrait campaign. Not from him self. So I believe that it was just iMac and it was the. Culture. The New York attorney general says the investigation into the allegations made against the governor will be led by two attorneys and employment discrimination lawyer and a former federal prosecutor who once prosecuted two former Cuomo aides on corruption charges. Diane. All right ABC's Stephanie Ramos thank you. And Queen Elizabeth broke her silence yesterday issuing a written statement responding to Harry and Megan sit down interview with Oprah. Now a new report claims Megan complained to a British broadcaster. About coverage of her mental health issues ABC news foreign correspondent James long man is in London with the latest. Ulster a day and a half of Simon's Queen Elizabeth finally responding to Harry and Megan shocking interview. Accusing some inside the pot as of racism and indifference to millions mental health struggles. The queen releasing a statement reading the whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry Megan. The issues raised particularly gusts of race are consenting. I think while some recollections may vary but taken very seriously and will be addressed by the found me privately. The short statement ending Harry Megan and on she will always be much loved founding members the same in coming off to Megan revealed she contemplated suicide while pregnant. And accuse an unnamed member of the rule founding costing hound dog that baby's skin might be. He won't be given security. Saucony given a title. And also. Concerns in conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born. What it's. Royal experts surprised by her claim that all she would not have a title as normal stands he will be a prince when Charles as king. The world stunned by the allegations of racism Oprah says Prince Harry told how the commons we're not Spain by the queen or Prince Philip. When else about the interview on Tuesday Prince Charles don't sequestered the past twenty think the anti. Some role is as saying the response from the queen is too little too late others saying hi even addressing it is significant. But nudging the palace nose to spite his statement that this is not justify army in fact. The queen is saying we have a private traditions. In this happening and we gonna stick to it now that doesn't mean to say that the results of whatever inquired inmate will not be made public. Also in Sunday's interview with Oprah the duke and duchess cold out racism in the British tabloids. From the beginning of our relationship. They were so attack gang and inciting so much. Racism really into me and changed are the risk level. What about the behavior. Although Harry and make it. Who us spray donning his finally on global television I spit it lies in hospital. Overnight British TV channel I TV announcing morningstar's pays Morgan was leaving his program. After UK media regulator announced it was launching an investigation into comments he made following the couple into the U. Did you go to what did they say to you. I'm sorry I don't believe what she says mega model that's a problem on believe that she ran Natwest Russell the next dates to remove the senator woman who's still man. When one of his co hosts town used his remarks on understand that you've got a personal relationship would make Markell had won and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you wolf if she wants to. She said anything about you since she cut you off I don't think she has but yet you continue to trash. Budget I'm Dominic seminars are not are certain to know what last week Yasser argument and all mine and I know I lead an odd things it's. Sorry. It's now trounced by that Megan contacted like TV directly to complain. About Morgan's comments concerning. Her issues with mental health and Morgan has issued a stay -- said he believes in freedom of speech she believes in the right to have an opinion says he doesn't believe anything. That Megan has said. But it c.s damage the queen. And the moment Diane. Right James long an ABC news foreign correspondent we appreciate it thanks James and if you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or were about a loved one we want to relate that help is available you can call the national suicide prevention lifeline the numbers right there on the screen. They offer confidential support. 24 hours a day seven days a week. It's being called a game changer Alaska is now the first state to lift vaccine restrictions making shots available to anyone over the age of sixteen. So before you book your flight there are some conditions plus how Wal-Mart can help you own a piece of television history. Florida we'll explain after the phrase. Should welcome back a few more things to know before you go estate an emergency. He is now in effect in Hawaii due to extreme flooding. Some areas have received nearly two weeks worth of rain in 24 hours. In Oahu the floodwaters rose so fast two bridges collapsed and some residents were told to evacuate immediately. The flash flood watch is in effect in several weather a severe weather Ash Wednesday is expected through Friday. Alaska has become the first state to drop restrictions on vaccinations defies a vaccine is now available to anyone over the age of sixteen that's the lowest age authorized by the FDA. If you're eighteen you're also eligible for the mid dare not and Johnson & Johnson magazines and buttons. You have to work or live in Alaska isn't qualified. Estate has administered the most doses for 100000 people. And if you love this set up government in Markel in prince Harry's Oprah interview you're not alone. Patio chairs used pretty interview they're now completely sold out its shares are actually from the design collection of former Brady Bunch star Christopher Knight. His company says no volunteers are currently sold out. You can check for availability at a later time I'm over stock and Amazon's. The chairs are selling for 338338. Dollars a wal mart's website and are listed at several other retailers for about 600 dollars. And that doesn't finish ABC news live update today casino thanks for joining us and remember ABC news I was here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see right back you're 11 AM eastern. Stacy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.