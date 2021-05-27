Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Witness of deadly San Jose mass shooting speaks out

New research is painting a clearer picture of how long protection against hold that could last. Two new study suggests people who recover from the virus has some of them have some immunity long after antibodies faded even a year later. Nearly 60% of Americans have gotten at least one dose of the covers nineteen vaccines. But the seven day average of doses administered in the US has dropped by nearly 50%. In the last six weeks. Now stakes in companies are going all out to incentivizing warm vaccinations. Offering everything from lottery tickets to his seat at the super vault. And get ready for a very busy travel weekend more than 37 million Americans are expected to hit the road we're taped in the skies for Memorial Day weekend that's up 60%. From last year. Can ABC news is now learning air traffic controllers in the Florida region are handling more plays than they did in 2019. Before the pandemic. And we're learning more about that deadly mass shooting and the nine victims killed in a transportation facility in San Jose California authorities say the gunman who worked at the facility. Used to pistols and had eleven magazines of ammunition and that he took his own life. When confronted by police surveillance video shows the suspect leaving his house for the last time moments before it erupted into flames. Now investigators are looking for a motive. As we're carrying more from the witnesses and their loved ones ABC's Caylee heart tongue joins me live from that ETA facility in San Jose with the latest. I Caylee we're hearing from one of the witnesses who was in the building. When that shooting started what does he have to say. Hello Diana we've heard officials here praised the quick response of law enforcement here saying that they save lives. But this morning we're starting to hear about the traumatic experiences. Of the victims. I'm sorry of of their employees here who survived this mass shooting Kirk Burley is one of them he's a longtime employee here at the transportation authority. He described his experience yesterday morning. I just. Felt so helpless so. Utterly. Hopeless. Due to be there while this was going on it not been able to do. And it Victoria. It's. And it's there and change in my life forever. It was just. I had him mission to do I had to go see. If I could help anybody he saved anybody here do anything. And then what in realization and everybody was gone there. You it was. Just walk away. She's still you hear that experience Diane and it's it was absolutely traumatic for people just like Kirk hurtling. Her burly being someone who knew the shooter eight he says he believes that. Today this Rampage was targeted because he says he knows. That this shooter ways. Shooting one person and passing up another that process of seeing him move through two buildings in this massive complex behind me. Led curb early to believe that this gunman was targeting his victims. And Caylee what do we know about those victims so far. Diane nine men who were all employees here at the transportation authority. Eddie range in age from 29 to 63. The war. Worse still trying to learn more about who these men were what their relationship was his shooter but more what we learned from Kirk hurtling is that. This was a workplace issues an environment where he says. Some coworkers could be brutal to each other. Government employees here who he says could be frustrated. Try to responsibilities and tasks they'll have to take on data today the but I think as we learn more about who these individuals were in. What their relationship was the shooter if this was in fact a targeted attack in the way that this one employee believes it was. This picture will become much clearer what led the shooter snapped. And so can do what more have you heard from officials there in terms of the status of the investigation. Can't die in this is an active crime scene today we will have ATF and FBI and local agencies. On the scene here is they say they are going to comb through every crevice. Of this incredibly large facility looking for clues yesterday the focus was on the bomb squad really doing the most. A canine team detected what they believed work. Where explosive components and not so much explosive device is assembled but the components you need to put a device together in the suspect's locker. Here at the facility so now it's the process of looking for clues again this suspect within an area of this facility. That was secure so he moved through. One building into another covered a lot of ground in a very short amount of time. As we said so meantime say the quick response of law enforcement here really save lives because they were running from. The air office is just across the street here into this active shooter situation. And it. As officials have said this this could've been much worse and Caylee I didn't know while this is all happening there was also a fire happening at the suspect's home so in a way. Authorities were diverted there to respond to both of those scenes so what's happening with the investigation at his house right now. Yet it was so much for authorities here to juggle yesterday morning to the point that at first it wasn't clear. They these two incidents. Were related in any way and it now the working theory that we're hearing from authorities here Diane is that perhaps. The suspect had a device of some sort. To set that house on fire after he'd left to coordinated with the shooting because. What's interesting to here is that the 911 calls that came in for the shooting here came in at 634. And then the first time on one calls for the house fire. Or until 637. Inning and sent out ten miles from this year's house to this facility. All of this transpiring in a matter of minutes both of those calls coming in as well as law enforcement's quick response. They tell me it was it was a matter of just minutes between number's 911 call coming in. And then authorities arriving on the scene coming. In contact with the suspect no gunfire exchanged between them because as soon as the suspect realize law enforcement was very turned the gun on himself. So as for that investigation at the suspect's house again it's another opportunity to look for clues to look for evidence to try to understand why this happened. The shares this morning telling me they haven't found any sort of manifesto or any letter that was left. Behind. To help explain why but. They're looking. To every detail to try to understand better and right can really hard tongue in San Jose thank you. And the Department of Homeland Security is now ordering pipeline companies to report cyber attacks within twelve hours. This comes after a ransom or attack shut down the colonial pipeline for days. Experts say ransom more attacks like that one are becoming more frequent. That organizations that operate quote unquote legacy technologies are more vulnerable. ABC's outs for Shea has more. Certainly you've seen the headline us we begin tonight with the growing concern across this country after that massive cyber attack. The effects of the Russia based restaurant where attack are being felt up and down the East Coast they're learning the company paid. Hackers millions in ransom colonial pipeline the victim of a devastating ransom we are attack. Its effects passed down to the consumer through gas shortages in panic buying. But how did you hear orders yet to understand what Branson where Eads. Shawn Henry is a chief security officer Ed crowd strike he also spent more than two decades working at the FBI. Ransom where is the deployment of malware and malicious software in June. Corporate environment that he crips all of the data. Hackers pulled in only decrypt that data and if the original owner pays up often through crypto currencies like big as a digital prints. Exactly what it is it's. Not. Very different from. Kidnappings and extortion it's also incurred she's hackers to focus on critical infrastructure think health care. Doctor mark memos urology practice in northeast Ohio get hit in 2019. He says the Packers won its when he 4000 indeed point. We went willing to you know a ham. If they can prove that they can only dated his IT firm paid the ransom. But memo estimates sea ordeal still cost his practice about a 150000. In back bills lost business and rebuilding security. Could also impact his patience we had lesions or in. Because we didn't couldn't verify. Yeah her many Haitians needed. According to the net. Remote desktop protocol vulnerabilities were hackers gain access to a computer or network over the Internet. And software vulnerabilities. Where hackers use security weaknesses in widely used software to access people's data. Many of these attacks come from organized crime groups and operate out of Russia as well as North Korea China in Iran. The US. Government. I only use a law enforcement. Actions in a foreign country with the collaboration of the host government Branson where experts got on the radar of many inns when he seventeen. A wanna cry Warren is estimated to have infected more than 200000 people around the world. Victims often paying between three yen 600 dollars in big point to unlock their data it since then these attacks have increased and a vault. Our report by the center for strategic and international studies and McAfee estimated to worldwide cost of cyber crime at almost one trillion dollars between 2018 and 20/20 fortunately those payments courage these organized crime groups chi chi. The FBI warns against paying these rape victims in just this fall the US Treasury's office of foreign asset control. Tried to crack down on them too especially ransoms to sanction hackers. He issued an advisory to companies that engage with the ransom where attack victims of the potential sanctions and he could face for facilitating ransom we're payouts. They'd rather deal with the government. Saying they did something wrong and deal with an organized crime groups who just ended the existence of their company cities have also fallen victim including New Orleans. He got hit with a ransom we're attack in December 2019. A city employee opened the wrong email at work. A Phishing attack is. Kimberly agree with the city's chief information officer this city opted to rebuild its system instead of pay up. McGrew says New Orleans spent about one point five million dollars recovering that data from old hard copy records and another five point two million rehabbing their digital infrastructure. Urging. EU Dicker Gator it is easy to bad weather and. Experts say updating computer security infrastructure is critical many organizations that operate on legacy technologies. Are vulnerable some elected officials have advocated legislation requiring companies to sheer information with government when an attack happens. But ultimately experts say companies will have to reevaluate how they operate. Companies. Have relied on the government she stopped these attacks. Companies are responsible for protecting themselves against nation states against organized crime groups which is very different from what we see in the physical world. Alex per shady ABC news Washington. My thanks Alex for that report. The Memorial Day is right around the corner which means this sales have already started but shipping delays are complicating online shopping. When we come back what you need to know and where to find the best deals right now. Welcome back retailers are offering some major sales and enticing savings this Memorial Day weekend but shortages and shipping delays. Are complicating online shopping ABC's Becky Worley has more. Holidays savings events provide some of the best savings opportunities we have in the current economy especially as retailers transition inventory between seasons and a memorial days. Ellsbury yours are really should be and does eyes seeing here are items warmer class action seven. Everything brown out where home right hands and yeah. Warm weather loading clothing like J. Crew discount in shorts and bathing suits with an additional 40% off all sale items. And then old navy and Eddie Bauer with 50% off everything but clothing from the previous colder seasons offers big discounts now tipped. This popular Patagonia Popper jacket eighty dollars off ignored Scott. The North Face has thirty to 40% off select items and this REI best regularly 79 dollars now 56. But for the biggest savings. And you get home is going to be on sale this tilting umbrella from Bed, Bath & Beyond is 36 dollars off and the company just announcing it now has a home delivery deal would Gord ash grills there another popular item discounted between five and 20% at retailers like Home Depot Lowe's. But since there isn't tied to meandering now can be Smart me. Org and July when knowing he's an overt now outdoor deals they are plentiful just in time for father's did his golfing range finder forty dollars off at Dick's Sporting Goods. And they shade canopy thirty dollars off and ace hardware. But no matter what you lie deal aware of shipping delays from product shortages dip. Backlogs at FedEx is reported in the Wall Street Journal. FedEx telling ABC news they continue to see eighty he likes surgeon package volume to the explosive growth of e-commerce. Now many think. We'll wonder if this is our last chance to get good meals for the summer meanwhile the answer is kind of if you need it now Memorial Day presents a good time to save little on many items we also have Amazon prime day coming up sometime this summer. The date has yet to be announced so if you miss some thing now your thing yet a second bite at the savings apple. In June or July.

