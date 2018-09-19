Active shooter reported in Middleton, Wisconsin, law enforcement responding

More
The shooting was reported in Middleton, about 6 miles outside of Madison.
0:30 | 09/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Active shooter reported in Middleton, Wisconsin, law enforcement responding
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57937486,"title":"Active shooter reported in Middleton, Wisconsin, law enforcement responding ","duration":"0:30","description":"The shooting was reported in Middleton, about 6 miles outside of Madison.","url":"/US/video/active-shooter-reported-middleton-wisconsin-law-enforcement-responding-57937486","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.