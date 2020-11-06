Activists bring down Columbus statue outside Minnesota State Capitol

More
The protesters looped a rope around the statue and pulled it to the ground.
0:30 | 06/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Activists bring down Columbus statue outside Minnesota State Capitol

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"The protesters looped a rope around the statue and pulled it to the ground.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71186473","title":"Activists bring down Columbus statue outside Minnesota State Capitol","url":"/US/video/activists-bring-columbus-statue-minnesota-state-capitol-71186473"}