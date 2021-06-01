Transcript for ADL chief says Capitol breach is dark day for democracy

George this was a dark day for democracy. I think we've been talking about this for years for months in recent days. Because we take these extremist at their word and they have been telling us that they plan to mobilize and commit acts of violence. And I think that displays that we saw today on our television screens. The images. Literally of extremists storming the halls of congress. I mean to be clear about how much training this what is this didn't happen during the US civil war. So what we saw today in modern times as without precedent. I would say that the responsibility. For this grotesque realize that the feet of president trump. Who has been stoking division at spreading disinformation. But sporting extreme years and the people who he assembled today George. It was a who's who. But right wing extremists. Were members of the vote keepers in the anti government militia and armed militia group. Big void for our me whose leader nick pointers was there there are white supremacist organization. The European heritage association and another white supremacist group. They were proud boy's court president. We're still not sure all the people who were actually arrested in tried to capitol today. My analysts are looking at the images. And I'm certain were going to know very many of them because they're ability them this in many ways George this was a book entry Charlottesville. Where white supremacists marched openly and proudly down the street to their college town two day here we're doing it. Literally to the hall of the center of power the United States government. Well it's hard MEI. I was gonna ask you where does it go next it's hard to imagine something worse than breaching the capital it's you see these pictures of guns drawn. In the house chamber today but where where where does this go and actually is there. Is there any method to all this is there any end game what should we be thinking about what she really worried about. Well what we need to understand is just you know there are those in the far right who. Literally espouse a theory called Google Lou what they want to be is civil war they want armed unrest in the streets. Tonight they complained that they achieved. That the US capitol building. I think where this goes is we are going to need the latest mishap is this this is a battle wind in their view. Well I think you'd be it will be it will likely champion in this day and look back on the small met. Their ability to breach the capital as a historic achievement those images that you showed earlier that individual sitting at their people as he's desks. For the other images of white supremacist. Who literally standing in the senate chamber. There's just no precedent for that George and they will claim it as a victory.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.