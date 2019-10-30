Aerial tanker dumps fire retardant on Kincade Fire

A Boeing 747 tanker dropped fire retardant as it flew over the Kincade Fire, which has consumed over 76,000 acres and has destroyed at least 189 structures, including 86 single-family homes.
0:49 | 10/30/19

Comments
Transcript for Aerial tanker dumps fire retardant on Kincade Fire
