Ahmaud Arbery Day officially recognized in Georgia on 2nd anniversary of his death

On the anniversary of Arbery's death, the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation announced it will offer six $3,000 scholarships to seniors from Arbery's high school.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live